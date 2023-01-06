Read full article on original website
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $940 million jackpot for January 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $940 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, January 6, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio
2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
Video: Ohio OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip in Broadview Heights.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
How to get reimbursed for damage caused by potholes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems everywhere you look in central Ohio, you’ll find one. “I hit the pothole,” Emily Roney said. “[I] heard a real loud noise and immediately was like ‘uuuughhh’.”. Roney was on her way home from a job interview when on...
One of nation's largest Burger King franchisees declares bankruptcy in Akron
TOMS King has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company operates 90 Burger King restaurants in Ohio and three other states.
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
