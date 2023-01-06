ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
ADRIAN, MI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio

2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE

