hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a suspected user of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Alexis Thompson, 32, of Plymouth is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana along with possession of paraphernalia. According to police, she was pulled over Saturday for traveling 71 miles per...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drugs Move Couple from Home to Jail
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman is charged with dealing methamphetamine. Sarah Williams, 47, was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $2,000 bond following her arrest last week. According to court documents, she was caught in October selling a small amount of methamphetamine from her...
inkfreenews.com
Taylor Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit Reaching 100 MPH
PIERCETON — A Chicago man was recently arrested after a police pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph. Andrew Taylor, 25, Chicago, Ill., is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
inkfreenews.com
Former Rural King Employee Arrested After Stealing Items From Store
WARSAW — A former Rural King employee was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from the store. Brandon Todd Holden, 33, 312 W. Crystal Flash Road Lot 36, North Webster, is charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Second suspect arraigned in murder case of Rhema Harris
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Braxton Bird, the 18-year-old accused of the murder of St. Joseph County Jail Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, was arraigned on Monday. Bird was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness for his role. Bird was transported...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
inkfreenews.com
Bullington Arrested After Hitting Child, Breaking Into Home
WARSAW — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting a child and breaking into a home. Brandon John Bullington, 28, 202 Herendeen St., Silver Lake, is charged with residential entry and domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 10:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 3000 block of West CR 100S, Rochester. Driver: Delilah S. Neal, 20, Kewanna. No details available at this time. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:20 p.m. Monday, Jan....
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
abc57.com
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
inkfreenews.com
Three Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident In Miami County
PERU — Three people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in Miami County. At 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on Old US 31 at Miami CR 1000N. The preliminary crash investigation by...
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
WNDU
Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in Goshen last week. On Jan. 3, officers were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
