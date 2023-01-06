ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking

By Dennis Owens, Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSNAa_0k5tynd300

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans.

He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many questions for the new speaker.

On Friday morning, Rozzi had to appear on the House floor briefly, and abc27’s Dennis Owens was there to try to get answers. It was a very brief exchange, and Rozzi did not take Owens’ questions.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters !

Rozzi appeared on the House floor to officially close session from another day — really just a technicality — and he was in and out in minutes.

It is still unclear which party will control committees and which party will control the legislative calendar.

Rozzi promised to address the media “soon” but didn’t define soon.

Former speaker Republican Bryan Cutler from Lancaster, who engineered the unusual speaker arrangement, is optimistic about it even if it is off to a sluggish start.

“I think it’s very exciting given the political dynamic here in the commonwealth. It’s such a close division here in our chamber. I think that an independent speaker is exactly the right way to go because it’ll really help us to come together and work together,” Cutler said.

Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post

Cutler said one of Rozzi’s top priorities will be getting an amendment allowing survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers after the statute of limitations has run out. He said Republicans also want amendments on voter ID and giving lawmakers power to stop governor regulations with a majority.

They need to pass those bills by early February in order for them to make it onto the May primary ballot.

Cutler and Republicans also said Rozzi will be a “capital I” Independent — as in, not a Democrat. Democrats say he told them he’ll remain a Democrat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

Related
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

PA General Assembly Elects New Speaker

We kick off the New Year with a look at the twists and turns from the Keystone state to the nation’s Capitol. Jennifer’s talks with Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter for The Hill about what’s ahead for the Pennsylvania legislature. A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Special Session Fails To Gain Traction In Harrisburg

A special session called in Harrisburg to help victims of childhood sexual abuse has not gotten off to a good start. We reported yesterday that Speaker Mark Rozzi and Governor Tom Wolf were calling a special legislative session in order to vote on a constitutional amendment that would provide victims of childhood sexual abuse a chance to sue their abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Is this ever going to end?’ Abuse survivors still waiting for statutory window

The latest effort to amend the state Constitution to open a retroactive window for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their attackers became mired in a partisan dispute in the state House on Monday.  The post ‘Is this ever going to end?’ Abuse survivors still waiting for statutory window appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Shapiro picks former Philadelphia deputy mayor as DEP head

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor's Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters.Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.Shapiro, a Democrat who is set to be inaugurated in a week, also announced his choice of Rich Negrin to head up the Department of Environmental Protection. Negrin is a lawyer, former prosecutor and former deputy mayor and managing director in Philadelphia's city government. He was most recently an executive at Commonwealth Edison.Dunn has spent some three decades at the agency and has served as secretary since 2015. Redding was agriculture secretary under two other Democratic governors, Tom Wolf and Ed Rendell.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania leaders, advocates encourage radon testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania leaders and advocates are encouraging residents to test for radon in their homes as part of National Radon Action Month. Radon is an invisible, odorless radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer with long-term exposure, the Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) said. The gas enters homes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania offering better tax benefits for these programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced better tax benefits for those contributing to PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts in 2023. According to the treasurer’s office, PA 529 account owners may deduct up to $17,000 (previously $16,000) of contributions to their accounts, or $34,000 (previously $32,000) for couples filing jointly, provided both spouses have at least $17,000 of income.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy