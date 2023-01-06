ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Jan. 10 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth

In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Mario ‘Butch’ J. Nardone, obituary

BELFAST — Mario “Butch” J. Nardone passed away at 95 on January 6, 2023 at Tall Pines, Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Mario and Clara (Laurino) Nardone and is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta, of Belfast, Maine with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage.
BELFAST, ME
Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
BANGOR, ME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary

SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
ROCKLAND, ME
Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director

The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
Camden Fire Department expands EMS capabilities with new truck, training

CAMDEN — On Friday, Jan. 6, North East Mobile Health was already busy on a call in Lincolnville when another medical issue presented in Camden. When Rockland EMS couldn’t take the call, Thomaston Ambulance was requested. Yet, Warren Ambulance happened to be leaving the ER at the time, so North East asked that Warren respond from there, with Thomaston continuing with a paramedic. Because the hospital was still several minutes away from the location of the patient, a Camden firefighter at his station hopped in the Camden Fire Dept. utility truck, conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient, and then directed the Warren crew on where to enter the building and how to reach the patient.
CAMDEN, ME
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine

The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
BRADFORD, ME
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 jobs to Minnesota-based company

Maine’s second-largest health system is shifting 1,400 employees to an outside health services company. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials with Northern Light Health say the move will save the system $1 billion over 10 years. The employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in...
MAINE STATE
UMaine Extension 4-H online club introduces youth to engineering concepts

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26 - March 2, from 4 - 5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club...
ORONO, ME

