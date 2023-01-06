CAMDEN — On Friday, Jan. 6, North East Mobile Health was already busy on a call in Lincolnville when another medical issue presented in Camden. When Rockland EMS couldn’t take the call, Thomaston Ambulance was requested. Yet, Warren Ambulance happened to be leaving the ER at the time, so North East asked that Warren respond from there, with Thomaston continuing with a paramedic. Because the hospital was still several minutes away from the location of the patient, a Camden firefighter at his station hopped in the Camden Fire Dept. utility truck, conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient, and then directed the Warren crew on where to enter the building and how to reach the patient.

