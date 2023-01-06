Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Jan. 10 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Northern Light Health continues restructuring, reducing walk-in care hours
MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health has made several announcements in recent months about restructuring plans affecting some of its locations, departments, and employees. Part of that restructuring is also happening at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Walk-in Care location on Union Street in Bangor. The facility...
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth
In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
Mario ‘Butch’ J. Nardone, obituary
BELFAST — Mario “Butch” J. Nardone passed away at 95 on January 6, 2023 at Tall Pines, Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Mario and Clara (Laurino) Nardone and is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta, of Belfast, Maine with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage.
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Some of the 29,000 Mainers with Alzheimer's disease could soon have a new treatment option
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Cliff Singer, director of geriatrics at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, says study results for Leqembi are much more promising than the results of a similar controversial drug, aducanumab, approved in 2021. He says what...
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
State draws up enforcement action for Camden herbicide case, investigates reported tree poisoning in Rockport
CAMDEN and ROCKPORT — Through its own lab analysis, the Maine Bureau of Pesticide Control confirmed that the herbicide found on Lisa Gorman’s Camden harbor front property, in vegetation and soil, is what had been reported by the Town of Camden: Tebuthiuron 80 WWG, which has a trade name of Allagare.
Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director
The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
Camden Fire Department expands EMS capabilities with new truck, training
CAMDEN — On Friday, Jan. 6, North East Mobile Health was already busy on a call in Lincolnville when another medical issue presented in Camden. When Rockland EMS couldn’t take the call, Thomaston Ambulance was requested. Yet, Warren Ambulance happened to be leaving the ER at the time, so North East asked that Warren respond from there, with Thomaston continuing with a paramedic. Because the hospital was still several minutes away from the location of the patient, a Camden firefighter at his station hopped in the Camden Fire Dept. utility truck, conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient, and then directed the Warren crew on where to enter the building and how to reach the patient.
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine
The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 jobs to Minnesota-based company
Maine’s second-largest health system is shifting 1,400 employees to an outside health services company. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials with Northern Light Health say the move will save the system $1 billion over 10 years. The employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in...
UMaine Extension 4-H online club introduces youth to engineering concepts
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26 - March 2, from 4 - 5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club...
