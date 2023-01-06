ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.
