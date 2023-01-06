ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Braves on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These five Atlanta Braves players are currently on the 40-man roster but won’t make it through the 2023 season on the club. There’s no doubt about it, the Atlanta Braves are top-to-bottom one of the best organizations in Major League Baseball today. GM Alex Anthopoulos has been the mastermind behind the assembly of this club, bringing aboard young talent and immediately finding crafty ways to sign them to long-term, team-friendly extensions.
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
Braves news: Twins-Carlos Correa rumors should pique Alex Anthopoulos interest

Carlos Correa might be available on a shorter deal, which should be music to the Braves’ ears. Carlos Correa has had a crazy offseason. In total dollars, no single player has agreed in principle to more dollars in a single offseason than Correa. Yet, a contract remains unsigned thanks to concerns from both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets over a previous injury and surgical reconstruction Correa underwent in 2014.
Kiké Hernandez calls out reporter for key detail of Trevor Story injury

Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that will cause him to miss indefinite time but Red Sox teammate Kiké Hernandez called out a reporter on one detail. A frustrating offseason for Red Sox fans only continued on Tuesday with bad news on soon-to-be shortstop Trevor Story. Bob Nightengale was first to report that Story underwent UCL surgery on his elbow to repair damage that had been bothering him for quite a while. He’ll miss time in the 2023 season and his timetable is undetermined as of right now.
Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
Former White Sox starter signs with the Marlins, prompting trade rumors

The Miami Marlins were just one signing away from a fire sale. After adding Johnny Cueto to their rotation, Miami has all they need to trade Pablo Lopez, should they wish. Johnny Cueto had a successful redemption arc last season with the Chicago White Sox. He posted a 3.35 ERA (118 ERA+) and 3.79 FIP across 24 starts on the South Side of Chicago, and is a solid addition on what was a crowded pitching market to start the offseason.
