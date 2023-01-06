Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that will cause him to miss indefinite time but Red Sox teammate Kiké Hernandez called out a reporter on one detail. A frustrating offseason for Red Sox fans only continued on Tuesday with bad news on soon-to-be shortstop Trevor Story. Bob Nightengale was first to report that Story underwent UCL surgery on his elbow to repair damage that had been bothering him for quite a while. He’ll miss time in the 2023 season and his timetable is undetermined as of right now.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO