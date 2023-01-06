Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
3 Green Bay Packers who will not be back in 2023
The Green Bay Packers are officially on to the 2023 season after they were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night with a loss to the Detroit Lions. The Lions came in with nothing else to lose, and head coach Dan Campbell let it be known that his guys were out to ensure the Packers stayed home for the playoffs.
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
49ers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]
The San Francisco 49ers’ electric offense and dominant defense helped them overcome quarterback injuries to make the playoffs. Here’s who they’ll play and when, updated. The San Francisco 49ers have had quite the season, where they had to start multiple quarterbacks due to injury. Trey Lance, their 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to seven wins in 10 starts, broke his foot in Week 13. That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their starter. Sure enough, Purdy has played well enough to help lead the teams to wins and a playoff berth.
3 Detroit Lions who won’t be back in 2023 and why
The Detroit Lions took a significant step forward this season with Dan Campbell leading the way. However, it’s fair to suspect some turnover in the Motor City this offseason. The Lions were one Baker Mayfield throw away from making the postseason. That’s one way to look at things. The...
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Glowing reviews for Matt Canada not a good sign for the Steelers
The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands with Matt Canada. If it were up to the fans, Pittsburgh would already be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Matt Canada led one of the league’s worst offenses for the second straight year. Yet, it’s not so simple this time around, as Canada’s unit improved with a rookie quarterback at the helm in the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Does Dolphins-Bills line movement hint at Tua Tagovailoa’s status?
The line movement for the Dolphins-Bills playoff game has people wondering if Tua Tagovailoa will be available for Miami. The Dolphins may have made it into the playoffs but their hopes of actually pulling off an upset win over the Bills to advance to the next round hinges on the health of Tua Tagovailoa.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
Tyler Lockett reveals what Seahawks must do to beat 49ers
On Monday night, Seattle Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett spoke to FanSided’s Matt Verderame, stating what his team must do to beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’s the reality for the Seattle Seahawks when facing the San Francisco 49ers this year. More difficult in some ways are the circumstances within those defeats. In Week 2, the Seahawks’ offense was shut out, only scoring on a blocked field goal. Three months later on a Thursday night at Lumen Field, Seattle managed only three points before garbage time.
Sean McVay already has a foot out the door with Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay hasn’t made a decision on his future with the Los Angeles Rams but his approach with his assistant coaches says a lot. Normally, that kind of question follows around players after their NFL season ends, whether mulling retirement or dealing with free agency. For the Rams this...
Former NFL exec’s idea for Bears, Justin Fields proves why ‘former’ is in his title
ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum provided a take on the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields that proves why he is no longer a general manager in the NFL. Leave it to ESPN, FOX, and various other outlets to find ways to go at the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields after an exciting moment in the Windy City.
Lions GM makes seemingly definitive statement on Jared Goff in 2023
Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about the team’s future at QB and Jared Goff. He delivered a strong statement that offers some clarity. Even if the Detroit Lions just missed out on the playoffs, it’s hard not to be impressed with the culture that head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have built in the Motor City.
Braves rumors: 1 more trade Atlanta should make this offseason
The Braves might be done making splashes heading into 2023 but there’s still one more trade that Atlanta could pull off this offseason to help the club. There haven’t been many big moves made by the Atlanta Braves in the offseason thus far, aside from landing catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with Oakland. They, in typical Alex Anthopoulos fashion, signed the newcomer to a long-term extension that adds him to the team’s elite young core.
