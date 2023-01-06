Read full article on original website
Field hockey All-Stars 2022: Hudson’s Brooke Buchanan named Player of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Area field hockey teams fought hard to advance through the 2022 postseason in hot pursuit of Northeast Ohio’s lone state semifinal bid. Shaker Heights, Hudson and Hawken were the last three area teams left alive. Eventually Shaker Heights became Northeast Ohio’s representative in the state final...
Donations of unneeded household items can benefit Lakewood Historical Society: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Those doing some post-holiday cleaning might be interested to know that Lakewood Historical Society will accept donations of housewares, home décor, Christmas decorations, china, small trinkets and other items 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 and 28 at the historical society’s home, the Haber Center, 13314 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
Appointments are being scheduled for Tax Aide program in Westlake: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE,Ohio – The new year may be only two weeks old, but it’s already time to start preparing for income tax season. The AARP Tax Aide Program will be offered at the Westlake Community Services Department, 28975 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake. Services will be offered in this new location beginning at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays Feb. 6 through April 13 – except for Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
No. 8 Brecksville too much for No. 20 Nordonia, 74-56, behind Luke Skaljac’s 32 points
MACEDONIA, Ohio — It took a shot at the buzzer Sunday for a team to beat Brecksville-Broadview Heights this boys basketball season. All coach Steve Mehalik wanted his players to do is look forward.
North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has terminated a contract with a North Royalton architect chosen last year to design the new municipal senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, would have earned a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which involves renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
Brite Winter announces headliner for its 2023 return to West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter returns with headliners Welshly Arms and 20 local and regional bands performing beneath the Main Avenue Bridge on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats, on Saturday, February 25. Tickets range from $10 to $500 and are available here. The non-profit festival, in its 13th...
Copley vs. Green, Classic in the Country highlight girls basketball Games of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several months ago, the girls basketball team from Green faced Copley in a summer league game. After the tightly-contested game was over, Green coach Alicia Manning had one thought on her mind.
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
18-year-old student fatally shot at bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A high school student was shot and killed at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy on Tuesday, police said. Officers said the 18-year-old male student was shot at the bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
Rocky River City Council announces this year’s deer culling; Jan Dell Flowers and Gifts to close
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- When City Council met in Council Chambers Monday (Jan. 9), announcements ran the gamut from deer culling to the closure of a longtime business. Mayor Pam Bobst said deer culling will be resuming this year. The city will thin its deer herd Jan. 17 through March 16.
Betty White birthday fundraiser will benefit Parma Animal Shelter: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – The late Betty White was well-known as television pioneer, an actress and comedian. One of her last projects was a featured role in the TV comedy “Hot in Cleveland.”. But she had another side. White, who died a year ago – Dec. 31, 2021 –...
Inspiration in January? Not a joke: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A seasonal quiz, for your perusal. How best to spend January in our Hillcrest area?. A. Roll up in a tight ball under a quilt, or two, and wait for spring. B. Nod off in front of the television and watch that weary rerun again. C....
Cleveland Orchestra creates, fills new director of diversity and inclusion position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Orchestra has created and filled a new leadership position responsible for diversity. On Tuesday, the orchestra announced the appointment of Jejuana Brown as director of diversity and inclusion, starting Wednesday. In this new role, Brown will oversee the orchestra’s diversity mission as it applies in all facets of the organization and its operations in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
Westlake council clears the decks on ordinances for the new year
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- City Council got down to business Thursday (Jan. 5) to begin 2023 by dealing with seven ordinances left over from 2022. Six of the ordinances met the requirement of three readings before council. A seventh ordinance from 2022 went into a second reading.
Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern
CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
Orange Schools’ Hardaway achieves career goal of becoming elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Steve Hardaway, an assistant principal in the Orange City School District since 2015, has been named principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Orange Board of Education approved Hardaway for the position, effective Feb. 1. His contract runs through July 31, 2025, at an annual salary of $121,040.
Avon antique shop makes way for future development
AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
