Appointments are being scheduled for Tax Aide program in Westlake: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE,Ohio – The new year may be only two weeks old, but it’s already time to start preparing for income tax season. The AARP Tax Aide Program will be offered at the Westlake Community Services Department, 28975 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake. Services will be offered in this new location beginning at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays Feb. 6 through April 13 – except for Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
WESTLAKE, OH
North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has terminated a contract with a North Royalton architect chosen last year to design the new municipal senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, would have earned a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which involves renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
18-year-old student fatally shot at bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A high school student was shot and killed at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy on Tuesday, police said. Officers said the 18-year-old male student was shot at the bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Orchestra creates, fills new director of diversity and inclusion position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Orchestra has created and filled a new leadership position responsible for diversity. On Tuesday, the orchestra announced the appointment of Jejuana Brown as director of diversity and inclusion, starting Wednesday. In this new role, Brown will oversee the orchestra’s diversity mission as it applies in all facets of the organization and its operations in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
CLEVELAND, OH
Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH
