Browns right tackle Jack Conklin out vs. Steelers on Sunday; cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bengals react to ‘heartbreaking’ injury to right guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ win Sunday over the Ravens had a bittersweet tone along the offensive line, as right guard Alex Cappa went out with a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the regular-season finale. While his status is still unknown — coach Zac Taylor...
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Kevin Stefanski eager to begin interviewing Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo and other DC candidates; hopes to retain some assistants
BEREA, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski had been wrestling with the decision over firing defensive Joe Woods for weeks — if not months — but felt he had no choice in his quest to transform the beleaguered unit. “I let Joe Woods go last night,” Stefanski said. “Not...
Joe Mixon mocks the NFL with one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in Bengals history
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Heads or tails?. It didn’t matter to Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back celebrated the 1-yard touchdown he scored late in the first quarter by performing a picture-perfect coin toss in the end zone surrounded by his teammates. “The best thing about the celebration was...
Ohio State football’s Paris Johnson Jr. declares for NFL Draft 2023, forgoes remaining Buckeye eligibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paris Johnson Jr. came to Ohio State football with immense promise, and in his third season, finally put everything on the field. The Cincinnati native’s lone season at left tackle resulted in consensus All-America honors and a tough act to follow for the programs’ returning offensive linemen. Johnson now heads off to the NFL, announcing Tuesday on Twitter that he will enter April’s draft.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Browns’ Amari Cooper planning next steps with core injury; Jedrick Wills Jr., John Johnson III appear to escape serious injuries
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- For Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, it wasn’t the challenge of the quarterback change 11 games into the season that caused him frustration. It was his physical state when Deshaun Watson came back. “It was more so challenging that I kind of got banged up the...
Browns final offensive player grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrapped up the 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the Steelers, finishing with a 7-10 record. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus, both as a team and as individuals:
Hayden Hurst’s unfinished business; Joseph Ossai keeps making plays: Mohammad Ahmad’s Bengals vs. Ravens observations
CINCINNATI, Ohio - At long last, the Bengals can reap the benefits of winning the AFC North. The Bengals wouldn’t be guaranteed a home playoff win without a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cincinnati’s latest mantra has been “They gotta play us.” Baltimore played the Bengals but...
Jadeveon Clowney was likely gone before this benching; DC Joe Woods will know his fate soon: Browns Insider
PITTSBURGH — Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t be back next season after getting benched for the season finale here, but he wasn’t really in the Browns plans for 2023 before he vented to cleveland.com Thursday about the way he’s been used. Although they were open to bringing...
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC with their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, putting to bed any possibility of a coin toss deciding their playoff venue. But just a bit more happened than that. Here are a few winners and...
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
The Bengals’ right side is not on the right side of injuries: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that stayed fairly healthy all season has caught the injury bug. After losing right guard Alex Cappa in Sunday’s regular-season finale victory over Baltimore, the Bengals could now be without two of their offensive line starters this week. Right tackle La’el Collins is already out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL against New England.
Browns DC candidate Jerod Mayo possesses the great leadership skills this splintered defense needs: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive coordinator candidate Jerod Mayo, the Patriots linebackers coach who will interview for the job here soon, is known for the great leadership skills and inner discipline that this beleaguered defense needs. There’s no shortage of talent on the Browns’ defense, but the players didn’t...
