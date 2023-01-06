Browns right tackle Jack Conklin out vs. Steelers on Sunday; cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO