Kevin Stefanski sends Jadeveon Clowney home, doubtful for Steelers after critical remarks: ‘Nothing comes above the team’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bengals react to ‘heartbreaking’ injury to right guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ win Sunday over the Ravens had a bittersweet tone along the offensive line, as right guard Alex Cappa went out with a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the regular-season finale. While his status is still unknown — coach Zac Taylor...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Bernie Kosar says Browns told him his services are ‘no longer desired or needed’; connected to his $19K bet on Browns vs. Steelers, source says
PITTSBURGH -- Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, who’s been an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows, was relieved of his duties by the team oSunday in connection with a bet he placed on the Browns vs. Steelers game, a league source told cleveland.com.
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Browns’ Amari Cooper planning next steps with core injury; Jedrick Wills Jr., John Johnson III appear to escape serious injuries
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- For Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, it wasn’t the challenge of the quarterback change 11 games into the season that caused him frustration. It was his physical state when Deshaun Watson came back. “It was more so challenging that I kind of got banged up the...
Why Kenny Pickett’s 31-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens was the turning point of Browns’ loss to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had been in control for most of the first half against the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Deshaun Watson had thrown a touchdown pass to David Njoku and the defense forced a fumble at the goal line against Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
Joe Mixon mocks the NFL with one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in Bengals history
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Heads or tails?. It didn’t matter to Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back celebrated the 1-yard touchdown he scored late in the first quarter by performing a picture-perfect coin toss in the end zone surrounded by his teammates. “The best thing about the celebration was...
John Harbaugh mum on Lamar Jackson’s status before Bengals vs. Ravens wild card game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The biggest storyline of this week’s rematch between the Bengals and Ravens is the potential return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. But don’t expect there to be a wealth of information coming from Baltimore. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh was once again mum about Jackson’s...
Browns request permission to interview Jim Schwartz, Titans defensive assistant, for coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Titans senior offensive assistant Jim Schwartz began his NFL career with the Browns, and now he has a chance to come full circle. The Browns have requested permission from the Titans to interview Schwartz, 56, for their defensive coordinator vacancy, replacing Joe Woods, who was fired Monday morning.
Jarrett Kingston, Ohio State football transfer target, signs with USC as Buckeyes’ portal options dwindle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another transfer portal offensive lineman is off the market, and Ohio State football may rely on its internal options to shore up the 2023 unit. Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston signed with USC on Tuesday. He had visited Columbus last week. However, the California native opted to remain in the Pac-12.
Browns final defensive player grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrapped up the 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the Steelers, finishing with a 7-10 record. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus, both as a team and as individuals:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses...
Ohio State football’s Luke Wypler declares for NFL Draft, leaving Buckeyes without a starting center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler was a someone unexpected answer to Ohio State football’s center needs in 2021 and emerged as a leading voice in 2022. In 2023, the New Jersey native will be in the NFL. Wypler announced Tuesday night he will enter his name in April’s draft and forego his remaining college eligibility.
The Bengals’ right side is not on the right side of injuries: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that stayed fairly healthy all season has caught the injury bug. After losing right guard Alex Cappa in Sunday’s regular-season finale victory over Baltimore, the Bengals could now be without two of their offensive line starters this week. Right tackle La’el Collins is already out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL against New England.
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Browns must not fall into the trap of fooling themselves about 2023 – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.
Kevin Stefanski declines to address future of coordinators Joe Woods and Mike Priefer until press conference on Monday
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Stefanski declined to say after Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Steelers if he’ll make coordinator changes, specifically on defense with Joe Woods and special teams with Mike Priefer after those units underperformed en route to a disappointing 7-10 finish for last place in the AFC North.
Browns DC candidate Jerod Mayo possesses the great leadership skills this splintered defense needs: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive coordinator candidate Jerod Mayo, the Patriots linebackers coach who will interview for the job here soon, is known for the great leadership skills and inner discipline that this beleaguered defense needs. There’s no shortage of talent on the Browns’ defense, but the players didn’t...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0