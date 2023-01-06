Kevin Stefanski sends Jadeveon Clowney home, doubtful for Steelers after critical remarks: ‘Nothing comes above the team’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.

