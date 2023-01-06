ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who smoked cigarette after killing pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 21 years to life

By Kevin Grasha, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Michelle McDonald was 8½ months pregnant at the time, prosecutors said. Paramedics rushed the 31-year-old woman to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save her. Although doctors were able to deliver McDonald's baby girl, officials said the infant had gone without oxygen for too long and ultimately didn’t survive.

This week, Wilcox, 38, pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to charges including murder and involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Although Wilcox technically will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years, defense attorneys say that in Ohio people serving prison terms for murder don’t have a realistic chance for parole until 10 years after the underlying sentence. In that case, Wilcox wouldn't be eligible for parole until he served 31 years.

Judge Leslie Ghiz on Tuesday handed down the sentence, which had been agreed upon as part of the plea, according to court records.

At a 2021 news conference announcing the charges against Wilcox, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said several people witnessed the shooting, including children. McDonald's family said her then-4-year-old daughter was among those who saw it.

Deters also said that after shooting, Wilcox stayed and smoked a cigarette.

He was ultimately found mentally competent to stand trial.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

