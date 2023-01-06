Read full article on original website
Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players
The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: AFC Wild Card matchups set after Dolphins clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The AFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
Mike McDaniel, Skylar Thompson react to thrilling playoff-clinching win over Jets
Head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins may have had a difficult stretch to close the season, but they made it pay off by clinching the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff structure with their 11-6 victory over the New York Jets in the final game of the season.
Doug Pederson’s steadying presence has led surprising Jaguars turnaround
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s first goal when he arrived in Jacksonville was his most challenging. How would Pederson go about convincing players to put their trust in him after the disastrous Urban Meyer experiment?. Authenticity. Living by the words he spoke. Transparency. The trust in Pederson was...
Dolphins Super Bowl history: When is the last time Miami made it to, won the Super Bowl?
After finishing 9-8 last season, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. With new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the charge, the Dolphins hope to win their first Super Bowl since 1973. However, the team faces an uphill battle as the offense, built around 3rd-year QB Tua Tagovailoa–may have to continue to operate without its starter.
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl Champions
The Miami Dolphins are a professional football team based in Miami, Florida. They are members of the American Football Conference (AFC) East division in the National Football League (NFL). The Dolphins were founded in 1966 as an expansion team and began play in the American Football League (AFL). They joined the NFL in 1970 as part of the AFL-NFL merger.
Miami’s new football complex to include ‘NIL suite’
When the NCAA clarified its interim policy in October, it opened the door for schools and athletic department officials to further embrace the impact NIL will have on their programs. And schools across the country have quickly scrambled to create unique ways to showcase NIL opportunities student-athletes could have at their schools.
