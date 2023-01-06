ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Gatorade names Grove's Emmanuel Crawford as Oklahoma's high school football player of the year

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyzi8_0k5txiFd00

Gatorade names Grove's Emmanuel Crawford as Oklahoma's high school football player of the year

Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford was named Gatorade football Player of the Year, the company announced Friday.

The Arkansas preferred walk-on is the first football player from Grove to win the award, which recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior running back led the Ridgerunners to a 13-1 record and the semifinals of the 5A playoffs. Crawford rushed for 2,304 yards and 36 touchdowns on 230 carries, averaging 10 yards per attempt. He also caught 19 passes for 546 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per reception, to go with seven receiving touchdowns. In addition, Crawford returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown. He concluded his career with the most career rushing yards (6,777 yards) in 5A history, averaging 235.3 rushing yards per game this past fall.

Crawford has volunteered locally with the Touch A Life Foundation, which helps rescue children from forced labor situations in Ghana . Born in Ghana and sold into slavery at age three, he was rescued by the Touch A Life Foundation and later adopted by the Crawford family. He also has donated his time as a committee member for Grove High School’s Change Our World (COW) Week, a student-led event that solicits funds for a local charity.

“He is an outstanding human being, first of all, and also a great student,” said Claremore High School head coach Jarrett Hurt. “He is electric with the ball in his hands. He has great vision and outstanding speed.”

Crawford joins recent Gatorade Oklahoma Football Players of the Year Braylin Presley (2021, Bixby), Kendal Daniels (2020, Beggs), Brennan Presley (2019, Bixby), and Daxton Hill (2018, Tulsa Booker T. Washington), among the state’s list of former award winners.

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 Big All-City high school football first-team selections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qtX0_0k5txiFd00

OU signee Jackson Arnold, OSU signee Zane Flores earn Gatorade honors

Quarterbacks Jackson Arnold (OU) and Zane Flores (OSU) , key members of the 2023 recruiting classes, won their state's Gatorade football player of the year honors.

Arnold, who led Denton Guyer to a 14-1 record and a berth in the 6A-Division II semifinals, was selected Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year. He completed 231 of 336 pass attempts (69 percent) for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Arnold averaged 10.4 yards per passing attempt. He also rushed for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Flores, who passed for a school-record 9,163 yards in his career at Gretna High School, was named Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year. He helped lead his school to the Class A state title in 2021 and to a runner-up finish in 2022.

Extra points

NBA: The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the New York Knicks.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer more than doubled his salary for next season in a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The university's board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. Beamer will make $6.125 million in 2023, a big boost from the $2.75 million in compensation in the deal he signed after becoming head coach in December 2020. Beamer will get an increase of $250,000 each season after that until he gets $7.125 million in 2027.

—Staff and wire reports

More: Oklahoma high school fall sports 2022 All-State and All-City teams in football & more

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gatorade names Grove's Emmanuel Crawford as Oklahoma's high school football player of the year

Comments / 12

Related
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?

Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation

Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kyle Camp was driving eastbound on OK-53, while 66-year-old James Gray was driving westbound on the same road. Troopers said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Former Fairview police chief arrested in Ohio

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma police chief was recently arrested in Ohio after he was accused of conspiring to commit a felony. A felony warrant was issued for former Fairview Police Chief Dan Smith out of Major County on two counts to commit a felony. Law enforcement took Smith into custody Monday in Van Wert County, which is in northwestern Ohio.
FAIRVIEW, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma drought continues to worsen

While we find ourselves in what is climatologically the driest month of the year, the Oklahoma drought only continues to worsen. A weak front will slide through Friday night, bringing only some clouds and cooler weather for the weekend. Temps will warm tom the upper 50s and even lower 60s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy