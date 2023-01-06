ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The clean up operation at the Idaho murder house was stopped because the suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved, new court documents show.

Bryan Kohberger , 28, and his attorney, Anne Taylor, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1, the papers show.

An Idaho judge ordered the home will remain locked and surrounded by crime scene tape, but officers do not have to monitor it on site.

Documents show Taylor asked for the scene to be preserved on December 30 – just hours after a SWAT team swooped on Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania.

The order requested Kohberger and his defense team be notified if any evidence has been, or is set to be, destroyed and allows them to take a view of the scene.

It meant a plan set in motion by Idaho police to clean up the property was called off at the last minute.

Cleaning professionals from Disaster Response arrived at the three-story property in Moscow, Idaho, and had barely started the clean-up when they had to pack up.

The cleaning crew was seen placing a tarp around one of the doors so items removed from the property could not be seen.

Chief of Moscow Police James Fry previously confirmed at a press conference the plan was called off because of a court order linked to the arrest of Kohberger.

Taylor was spotted at the property with a team of investigators at the property on January 4 by Fox , hours after Kohberger had his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania.

They reportedly spent around 45 minutes taking video footage inside and outside the property.

Four of the investigators then left the property, but a crime scene reconstruction analyst remained.

It is unusual for defense attorneys paid by the state to create a reconstruction of the crime scene.

Kohberger's parents have insisted they don't have the money for a private attorney - but have protested his innocence.

It comes as law enforcement sources say the alleged killer was seen taking out garbage using surgical gloves several times at his parents home.

The officers were tasked with tracking Kohberger so they could arrest him as soon as a warrant was issued as well as trying to get hold of an object to compare DNA to a sample found at the scene.

He was also seen cleaning the inside and outside of his car, with the source adding that he didn't 'miss an inch'.

Kohberger was also reportedly seen taking out the trash to his neighbour's bins at around 4am – with the contents being recovered by offices.

matched the DNA found on the sheath to Kohberger's by comparing it to his father's DNA – which was a 99.9998 percent match.

The white Hyundai Elantra is one of the things that helped cops track down the alleged killer, as well as obtaining his phone records.

He yesterday appeared in court charged with the four murders as well as a felony burglary after being extradited to Idaho.

Kohberger previously insisted that he would be 'exonerated' to his lawyer in Pennsylvania.

The criminal justice graduate only spoke to confirm his name and that he had representation during a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday.

Kaylee Goncalves' parents have now publicly said that they back the death penalty in the case, as they feel it is the only way to get justice.

The timeline issued by police indicates that Kohberger managed to break into the house and kill al four victims within a 15-minute period, before his car was seen speeding off in surveillance footage.

Phone records show that Kohberger went close to the property just five hours after the murders were committed – with his phone being turned off during the time of the murders.

He is also accused of stalking the students and visiting the property or the area at least 12 times before the slayings on November 13.

