NFJDWC to provide restoration work on Rudio Creek system
KIMBERLY – North Fork John Day Watershed Restoration Project Manager Alex Rice was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. He informed listeners of some stream restoration work on the Rudio Creek system, near the confluence of the North Fork John Day river with the main stem close to Kimberly:
One arrested on Grant County warrant
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elkhorn Apartments in John Day on Monday afternoon, January 9th, 2023 at approximately 2:18 p.m. As a result, Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
Tony Swart Named Vice President of Operations and Finance for Saint Alphonsus – Eastern Oregon
BAKER CITY – (Release from Saint Alphonsus) Tony Swart, Director of Finance for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City and the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, has been named to a new role as Vice President of Operations and Finance for Saint Alphonsus – Eastern Oregon. Swart...
OSP elk decoy leads to citations in Beulah Unit
JOHN DAY – The use of an Oregon State Police bull elk decoy led to the citation of five individuals and the issuance of seven warnings in the Beulah hunting unit. Find information from the OSP below:. (Release from Oregon State Police) Troopers braved frigid temperatures for multiple hours...
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
