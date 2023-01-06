Seth Meyers Reveals 'Class Act' Move By Lizzo After They Got Sloppy Drunk On His Show

Seth Meyers and Lizzo got soused for a day-drinking segment on his show last month, but the “Late Night” host on Thursday revealed a gracious deed by the “Truth Hurts” singer after they sobered up. (Watch the video below.)

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen ,” Meyers was asked by two fans about his father’s reaction to a surprising message Lizzo left on the elder Meyers’ voicemail during the bacchanal.

“Bye, bitch!” the intoxicated Grammy winner exclaimed to Larry Meyers in the December segment.

“Here’s the most important thing that I want to tell you,” Seth Meyers said this week. “Lizzo then — independent of me knowing — reached out to the show [and] found out my dad’s address. Lizzo sent flowers to my father with a note that said, ‘I’m sorry I called you a bitch.’ That is a class act.”

For the record, the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian added that his dad “loved” being called a bitch by Lizzo.

You can check out the “Bye, bitch!” moment at the 10:15 mark right here: