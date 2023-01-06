ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance.

If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother.

Below, we have compiled a list of five medications you should make on your device now.

Limit background processes

If you find your phone functions more slowly than it once used to, limiting your background processes may help.

That's because it uses less RAM, or random-access memory, which can improve your device's performance over the long run.

To do this, head to Settings > Developer options > Background process limit.

Once there, you can set the process limit between 0 and 4 – so try out a few options to see which is best for your device.

Alert location tracking

Android-powered devices typically track and compile your location history.

It does this to give you better-personalized results in Google Maps and the like.

However, some people aren't comfortable having their location data exposed.

If you are one of those people, then you can head to your Settings > Location.

Once there, tap Location Services > Google Location History > Sign-in to your Google Account.

You should see an "Activity controls" page, which lets you toggle Location History off completely or select from several auto-delete options.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Another way that can help your phone's performance is by reducing its overall battery usage.

This can be done by disabling Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning so your device isn't aimlessly searching for networks to join.

To do this, head to Settings > Location > Wi-Fi scanning and Settings.

From there, select Location > Bluetooth scanning, and toggle these options to 'off.'

Restrict background data usage

Chances are the apps on your device are trying to access mobile data or Wi-Fi connection around the clock.

As a result, this racks up a ton of data usage for you – which can be pricey if you're on a limited plan.

Thankfully, there's a way to disable apps from doing this on Settings.

Tap on Apps > Select the app you want to modify > then Settings > Mobile data and Wi-Fi > Background data.

A second way to do this is by going to Settings > Network and Internet > Internet > Non-operator data usage > Select an app > Background data.

Opt-out of ad-personalization

It's no surprise that apps and third parties are accessing our data to send us personalized ads.

But if you don't want to see these, there's a way to disable them.

To do this, open Settings > Google > Ads > Tap your Google Account > Data and privacy > Ad Settings > Ad personalization.

You should then see information that Google has accessed from your data.

If you want less personalized ads on your account, toggle this setting to "Off."

