Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 6

Week 6 has more shakeups in the Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25. Hebron Christian has overtaken River Ridge for the No. 1 spot while St. Francis makes the biggest move up to No. 7. Forest Park continues its free-fall. The Panthers fall all the way down to No. 17 after a disastrous week.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 below.

1. Hebron Christian (13-0): Holliday tournaments are over. Out-of-state games are in the rearview mirror. There’s only one team in the state of Georgia that has come out of that unscathed and it’s the Hebron Christian Lions. With mostly just region games left to play to decide the state tournament bracket, the Lions sit at 13-0 and haven’t sniffed a loss. They’re worthy of taking over the No. 1 spot in the state of Georgia heading into January.

2. River Ridge (10-4): The last four games for the Knights haven’t gone according to plan. They won their first 10 games and have since lost their last four - all to out-of-state programs. All four losses have come against talented teams, but with the way Hebron Christian is playing right now, the Knights will slide down one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Power 25.

3. Brookwood (13-1): The Broncos remain at No. 3 in this week’s Power 25 and that’s the perfect spot for them at this point in the season. Their only loss came against No. 2 River Ridge and they’re fresh off a 56-54 win against arguably the hottest team in the state outside of Hebron Christian, No. 5 Mt. Paran Christian. The Broncos have won six in a row since losing to River Ridge on Dec. 2.

4. Archer (11-2): The Tigers have to be pretty happy with where they stand at this point in the season. They’ve only lost one game to a team from the state of Georgia and right now are the second-best team in Class 7A behind Brookwood. And that will be determined on the court over the next few weeks with Brookwood and Archer both playing out of Region 4.

5. Mt. Paran Christian (13-1): The Eagles solidified itself as a Top 5 team in the state of Georgia last Friday night. They played No. 3 Brookwood as tight as they could and had a lead in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 56-54. After sitting at No. 13 in the Power 25 three weeks ago, the Eagles are now very clearly a Top 5 team, coming in at No. 5 for the second straight week.

6. Lovejoy (11-4): The Wildcats didn’t have the greatest of showings while playing down in south Florida right before the new year. They went 2-1, but very nearly lost their finale to an OK Palmer Trinity team 60-54, a game they trailed at the half. But at this point in the season, the Wildcats haven’t done anything to warrant moving down in the rankings and remain at No. 6 in this week’s Power 25.

7. St. Francis (12-4): The Knights have been knocking on the door of the Top 10 for a couple of weeks now and after taking down Woodward Academy 68-58 Wednesday night, they make a big jump up to No. 7 in this week’s Power 25. The Knights lost to Norcross by one point to open the season and we can’t knock them for that. Their only other loss to an in-state team came against Kell 57-54 in early December. Right now, the Knights are playing some of the best basketball in the state of Georgia with wins against No. 4 Archer and No. 8 Woodward Academy.

8. Woodward Academy (9-5): The War Eagles have had an up-and-down start to the season, but have played a lot of talented teams. They lost Wednesday night to No. 7 St. Francis by 10 points, but they have solidified themselves as a Top 10 team in the state of Georgia at this point in the season. They’re playing some solid basketball and only lost to No. 5 Mt. Paran Christian by five points right before Christmas.

9. Rockdale County (13-5): The Bulldogs have gotten themselves headed back in the right direction with star junior guard Danielle Carnegie back from injury, but their best basketball has still yet to be played. The Bulldogs have the talent to be a Top 5 team in the state, but heading into January, they sit at a respectable No. 9 in this week’s Power 25.

10. Wesleyan (9-2): For the first time since Week 2, the Wolves are back in the Top 10. It’s due in large part to their great showing against No. 3 Brookwood. They faced the Broncos last week and very nearly beat them. They lost the game by one point 68-67 and despite the loss, the showing was good enough to get them back into the Top 10 in this week’s Power 25.

11. Kell (10-3): The Longhorns are another team that stumbled for a brief moment in the season, but appears to be back on track after winning its last four games. Their last loss came against No. 3 Brookwood, and they weren’t able to keep it as close as No. 10 Wesleyan did last week, resulting in them sliding down one spot to No. 11 in this week’s Power 25.

12. Norcross (10-1): The reigning Class 7A state champs have been a difficult team to rank this season. They opened the season with back-to-back wins against No. 7 St. Francis and Galloway, but have only played one ranked team since. That game was a 64-51 loss at home against No. 6 Lovejoy.

The Blue Devils haven’t been tested as of late and they come in at No. 12 in this week’s Power 25 as a result.

13. Galloway (13-3): The Scots have very quietly been one of the best teams in the state this season playing out of Class A D1. They’re fresh off a quality win against Landmark Christian and their only losses to in-state opponents have come against No. 12 Norcross and No. 8 Woodward Academy.

14. Griffin (11-1): The Bears just keep winning. The one and only loss was an ugly one. It was a 66-47 blowout loss against No. 11 Kell way back in late November, but they have looked good in every other game. They are currently the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A and come in at No. 14 in this week’s Power 25.

15. White County (13-2): We have been paying very close attention to the Warriors and after another solid week, they’re up to No. 15 in this week’s rankings. They have a home win against No. 10 Wesleyan, but the remainder of their schedule hasn’t been against the best competition. They did play Elizabethton (Tn.) closer than Lumpkin County did, and that has them ranked above the Indians for the first time this season.

16. Peachtree Ridge (12-3): What a difference a week makes. After struggling in an out-of-state tournament in South Carolina before the holidays, the Lions rebounded in a huge way in south Florida. Competing in the same showcase as No. 6 Lovejoy, the Lions took down Palmer Trinity and Miami, who beat Lovejoy. The Lions slide up to No. 16 in this week’s Power 25.

17. Forest Park (9-3): The Panthers are in a free-fall. They were ranked No. 5 in the state two weeks ago, but now find themselves clinging to the No. 17 spot after a disastrous week. The Panthers have a lot of questions about their depth, and that was put on display for all to see in a 72-44 loss to No. 5 Mt. Paran Christian last week. They weren’t able to stop the bleeding after that and lost to a solid Tift County team. Depth is clearly an issue for the Panthers at this point in the season.

18. Lumpkin County (13-3): The Indians were overmatched in their latest tournament in Tennessee. They won their first game, but were blown out in their final two. The reigning Class 3A state champs are still a very talented team, but this season is proving to be a much bigger challenge for them. They come in at No. 17 in this week’s Power 25.

19. Buford (11-0): The Wolves are back in the win column after taking a break for the holidays. They took down Carver-Columbus by 20 points to improve to 11-0 on the season. They have still yet to get tested this season, but that will soon change on Saturday when they tangle with No. 7 St. Francis.

20. Campbell (12-2): The Spartans played things on the safe side after the holiday’s playing in their own tournament. They elected not to schedule No. 4 Archer, or a rematch against a healthy No. 9 Rockdale County. Instead, they played Carver, Harrison and Dalton, three bad teams. They got wins in those three and come in at No. 20 in this week’s rankings.

21. McEachern (7-2): The Indians are set to play their first game in a month on Friday night in the She Got Game Tournament. They’ll tangle with a very good Winter Haven team out of Florida.

22. North Paulding (13-1): The Wolfpack improved to 13-1 on the season with a blowout win against Dawson County last Friday. Their only loss on the season remains against No. 2 River Ridge.

23. Warner Robins (13-1): Playing in a tournament in Florida last week, the Demons ended things on a high note by defeating Palm Beach Gardens 52-43. They followed that up with a close win against a good Veterans team on Tuesday night.

24. Pickens (13-1): The Dragons’ only loss came in a close one to Lumpkin County in mid December. They’re 13-1 and have looked very strong to start the season.

25. South Forsyth (12-3): The War Eagles earned two more wins to improve to 12-3 on the season. Their only two losses to teams from the state of Georgia came against No. 4 Archer and No. 22 North Paulding.