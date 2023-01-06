ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

‘Dumb’ dad slammed for son’s choice of name – and it’s prison themed

By Marsha O'Mahony
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o87Jx_0k5twt2H00

A COUPLE'S controversial choice of name for their baby boy has divided opinion.

A family member posted the saga on Reddit and commenters were not shy about sharing their thoughts.

A couple's name for their newborn son has divided opinion Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKVAn_0k5twt2H00
Critics say their name choice has dodgy associations Credit: Getty

But this family member is outraged and baffled at his cousin's choice.

"My dumba** cousin, who's in the army, and his dumba** wife, have named their son Cage."

Selecting the right name for a newborn is often riddled with expectations, family politics, and cultural trends.

Weird and wonderful names have been dreamed up for babies in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQYFv_0k5twt2H00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkqrq_0k5twt2H00

In some cases, some of these have been in honor of whole baseball teams, long-lost relatives, place names, and even well-known department stores.

Celebrities often have to face derision for their choices when it comes to baby naming.

But this family member's gripe on Reddit attracted bemused Redditors, who plowed in with their views.

"Nothin wrong with that," hoked one cheekily. "My kids are Prysyn, Jayl and Peighn."

There were alternative suggestions: "Coppola would have been more palatable as a given name."

Finally, another suggested there might be some logic to their choice, referencing a famous actor: "A lovely honour name for Nicolas."

Comments / 83

bumblebee
4d ago

Cage is a good name. I know a little boy named Cage and nobody makes fun of him. my question is why does everybody care what parents name their kids.

Reply(14)
43
Human from ?
4d ago

Nothing wrong with the name Cage. I know several people with that name and none of them ever reminded me of prison.

Reply(3)
31
Michelle Parker
3d ago

My 19 year old son's name is Kage and I couldn't imagine him with any other name. I absolutely love unique and different names!

Reply
10
Related
Tyla

Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower

A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
New York Post

Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok

News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes.  She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed.  My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden

The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”That...
ARKANSAS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
960K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy