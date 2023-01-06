Read full article on original website
WOWT
State-of-the-art brain imaging technology in use at Boys Town Research Hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A state-of-the-art medical device unique to Omaha and the United States has made its way to Boys Town National Research Hospital. It’s one of only two such systems in the world. The bright blue helmet is equipped with tiny sensors that study how the brain...
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
WOWT
Residents concerned about Legacy Crossing’s future
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The apartment units at Legacy Crossing seem to be boarded up and secure. There are still a few cars in the parking lots, and a lot of trash around the area. We’re told private security makes regular rounds. There are people who live close by...
iheart.com
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
WOWT
Nominations sought for Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska System president Ted Carter announced today he has initiated a national search for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor. Carter hired AGB Search, a national firm, to assist in the process. He is also inviting nominations for those who wish to serve...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
WOWT
Omaha sports figure and Women’s Center for Advancement team up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When is baseball more than a game?. After a decade of being told no, that she couldn’t do it, that women don’t belong on the diamond -- Omaha native Rachel Balkovec didn’t quit. “At some point, you have to look at yourself and...
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off.
WOWT
No comments on FBI search from Palermo upon return to Omaha City Council
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three weeks after the FBI served a warrant on the three homes including his, Vinny Palermo returned to the Omaha City Council on Tuesday, skipping all opportunities for comment on the raid. Palermo, who represents south Omaha on the council, hasn’t been charged with a crime;...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
WOWT
Omaha Police stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association after FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit. It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month. The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members. The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under...
WOWT
Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life. “These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.
WOWT
Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
WOWT
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
WOWT
OPS expanding Academies and Pathways program
The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is reorganizing. Omaha Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a rash of alleged sexual assaults. Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case. A Papillion man was sentenced to three years in prison and nine years of
WOWT
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month. “It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
Comments / 0