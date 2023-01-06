ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginger Zee hits back at continued trolling after viewer ‘spots sign she doesn’t care anymore’

By Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
 4 days ago
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has hit back at viewers over misogynistic statements about her hair.

It all started on Tuesday after an airing of GMA, when one fan took to Twitter to voice an opinion on Ginger's appearance.

Ginger Zee (pictured) took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out a viewer who critiqued her appearance during a recent GMA broadcast Credit: Getty

"Mrs Zee it’s time to do something with your hair," they noted.

The post quickly gained plenty of responses in defense of Ginger.

"I think she looks beautiful," one viewer noted.

"She always looks nice and put together..how about doing something with your own self like idk learning some manners," wrote another.

However, one echoed in agreement with the original disapproval of Ginger's hair, claiming that it's a sign that the meteorologist lacks care for her position.

"Remember when she did [Dancing With the Stars] she really thought she was hotstuff now look at her she must have gotten married," they said.

"She doesn't care anymore."

Ginger then clapped back at this remark, noting that she was married with a new child during her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

She also claimed the viewer's statements were blatantly misogynistic.

"Omg… I was married with a new baby when I did DWTS so your timeline is off," Ginger replied.

"Also, your misogyny is so thick I can see it over these mountains."

TROLLING TREND

This isn't the first time Ginger has encountered and responded to criticism online, either.

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, the GMA star was trolled by viewers last month after the December 15 airing of the show.

She reportedly misspoke when she attempted to reference State College in Pennsylvania and instead talked about College Station, which is in Texas.

Although it might be a minor error to some, viewers quickly took to social media to call Ginger out.

"Hi Ginger Zee, it’s State College PA. College Station is in Texas,” one user said.

The GMA meteorologist then responded to explain the situation.

"I know that well as most of my colleagues went there, if I made a mistake, it was because I had someone talking in my ear quite a lot during that moment," Ginger wrote.

Earlier in December, Ginger also encountered criticism of her weight from viewers during her special that focused on first responders called Hearts of Heroes.

A troller commented on Ginger's Twitter post of the show's title image featuring herself and property restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen.

“She’s looking a little heavier,” they said.

Ginger then responded that their comment distracts from what viewers should be focusing on.

“This show is about honoring first responders. Not about weight.”

For related content, check out The U.S. Sun's coverage of another troller who called out Ginger in November for the way she speaks during GMA broadcasts.

The U.S. Sun also has the story of Ginger's update on her return to GMA after her recent leave of absence.

Zee has been trolled on social media over the past two months for her appearance and allegedly misspeaking during broadcasts Credit: Getty Images - Getty

