Ohio State

WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
DAYTON, OH

