DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO