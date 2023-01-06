Read full article on original website
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
On Bitcoin & Taxes: 2023 Might See Crypto Taxed And Here’s Why
The cryptocurrency space has been on the grayer side of the financial space since its conception. But with bitcoin and the traditional financial and crypto sector in general getting more intertwined, the government now seems to have found a way for cryptocurrency to be taxed. The past year has been...
Why Bank Of France Is Calling For A Stringent Crypto Licensing
Following the trend of global jurisdictions to amend crypto regulations, France’s central bank governor highlights the urgent need for stringent crypto regulations in the country. While expressing his thoughts in a speech he made in Paris on January 5, the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de...
Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter
Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a next-generation...
From 15% to 4000%: How Much Top PrimeXBT Copy Traders Earned In 2022 And How To Profit From Their Success
2022 is now in the history books, and will go down as one of the most challenging years in markets potentially ever. The traditional stock and bond-based portfolio investors have sworn by has seen the worst performance in over one hundred years. Major stock indices and individual shares of publicly...
Huobi Referral Code ᐅ ig5y4 (Free Invitation Bonus)
Huobi is among the world leading crypto trading exchanges. Like most reputable crypto exchanges, they allow the users to enter the referral code ig5y4 to claim their welcome bonus. How to Use the Welcome Bonus. The user can follow a few quick-and-easy steps to claim the Huobi referral bonus. Open...
How Cryptiony Is Solving Cryptocurrency Tax Problems In The UK
Award-winning Polish cryptocurrency tax software company, Cryptiony, has set its sights on the UK. They aim to simplify crypto tax calculation in a country notorious for complicated tax laws. This news comes following their massive success in Poland. Cryptiony was recently named Startup Of The Year 2021 during the Invest...
January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang
All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
Over 77% Of Bitcoin Millionaires Wiped Out As Crypto Winter Rages
Bitcoin’s price has taken a hit since it hit its all-time high back in 2021, and as a result, the number of bitcoin millionaires has dwindled dramatically since then. These addresses holding more than $1 million in BTC peaked in November 2021 and have been on a steady decline since then.
Ripple Managing Director For Europe Predicts What’s To Come In 2023
Ripple Labs’ Managing Director for Europe, Sendi Young, shared her predictions for 2023 in a Twitter thread. As Young notes, 2022 was a “monumental” year for crypto with many ups and many downs. Young expects no less major changes in the still-young year, though she doesn’t specifically...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing...
Bitcoin Breaks Past $17,000 Barrier – Will BTC Also Breach 4% Weekly Run?
Microstrategy has been raising some eyebrows as its accumulation of Bitcoin continues. According to recent news, the company raised its holdings by 2,500 BTC for a total BTC holding of 132,500 BTC. According to Forbes, the company used $2.36 billion of debt to buy up 129,218 BTC in early 2022....
FTX Declines Disclosure to Sell LedgerX and Other Businesses
As the FTX investigation is still ongoing, several unexpected incidents have been discovered. In today’s news, Andrew Vara, the US bankruptcy trustee in FTX’s case, disclosed that the beleaguered exchange has refused to provide financial details regarding the businesses it intends to sell. The businesses, according to Vara,...
Former FTX US President Harrison To Share Information About The Exchange
The FTX demise has undoubtedly resulted in multiple questions from many people wondering how an exchange that was once one of the largest could have crashed in a blink of an eye. Former FTX US president, Brett Harrison, who after departing from the beleaguered exchange last year, responded to a...
Dogecoin Mining Profitability Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s The Difference
Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
Etalon (ETAL) Will Be Listed on LBank Exchange This April
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Etalon (ETAL) in April 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETAL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading this April. Connecting the online and offline world with the crypto...
