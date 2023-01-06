Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.

1 DAY AGO