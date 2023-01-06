ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission authorizes grant application for former hospital demolition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette took a step toward the demolition of the former hospital building during a meeting Monday evening. City commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the city’s application for an $8 million Community Development Block Grant. The city would receive the grant in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day when officers of every rank and file are recognized for their hard work protecting the people and communities they serve. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the public opinion of law enforcement in...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Negaunee officials receive input from local bikers

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee city officials are looking for ways to make the city more bike friendly. An event Sunday gave residents a sneak peak of the city’s plans as well as share their own ideas. There are plans to include more air pumps and bike racks. Negaunee’s...
WLUC

Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New educational resources available at Dickinson County Library

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New educational resources are available for parents at the Dickinson County Library. The library purchased 10 “launchpad” tablets thanks to a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. So far, seven tablets have already been checked out. Each tablet has age-specific educational activities....
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County realtors share 2023 housing market outlook

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As we start a new year, many are curious about what to expect in the local housing market. After years of high demand, Broker Owner Fran Sevegney with RE/MAX 1st Realty says the market in Marquette County is beginning to settle. “I think what we...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mustang Food Share reduces stigma surrounding food pantries

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County school has launched a new type of pantry program aimed at removing the stigma surrounding food pantries. Munising Middle and High School launched the Mustang Food Share program which provides free healthy food for all students. It has a ‘freedge’ where students can take fresh food as needed.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Man who pleaded to hospital bomb threat sentenced to time served

MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man accused of calling in a bomb threat to UPHS-Marquette last month has been sentenced. Patrick Bassett, 70, had been charged with making a false bomb threat—a felony—and malicious use of a telecommunications service—a misdemeanor—in connection with the December 2nd incident. He agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor in exchange for the felony being dropped.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech Hockey upsets Boston University, NMU hockey falls against Minnesota State, Bay College Men's basketball loses to Palm Beach State

U.P. Cross Country Ski Championships, Michigan Tech Hockey downs the Sun Devils, Bay College Basketball loses two tough road games. U.P. Cross Country Ski Championships, Michigan Tech Hockey downs the Sun Devils, Bay College Basketball loses two on the road. NMU hockey gives up 3 goals in final period, Norway...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Recreational Tours offers private, guided winter adventures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette can be a recreational paradise in the winter, but not so much for people who lack specific sporting equipment. A Marquette-based recreation guide wants to help you enjoy the outdoors, regardless of your skills or abilities. With Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours, there’s no...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now

Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

