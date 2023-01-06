Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester man arrested for menacing woman with gun, kids present
Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.
WATCH: RPD officer dragged by car after convenience store theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released surveillance footage of the officer who was dragged by a fleeing car during an altercation the night of December 29. Just before midnight, officers entered the Mobile Mart convenience store on Culver Road and were made aware of a theft that had just occurred. The […]
WHEC TV-10
Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
RPD: Man hospitalized nearly 7 hours after he was shot on North Clinton Ave.
Officers said it's unclear why he didn't initially report this or seek treatment sooner.
13 WHAM
Rochester police identify officer involved in shooting, release surveillance video
The Rochester Police Department has identified the officer who shot at a man suspected of robbing a corner convenience store and dragging the officer with a stolen car. Police said Officer Adam Gorman responded to the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Dec. 29 for a report of a robbery.
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
13 WHAM
Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring
A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
iheart.com
RCSD Employees Suspended for Leaking High School Security Video of Shooting
Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended for allegedly leaking video of last week's shooting outside Franklin High School. A school district spokeswoman says staff is not permitted to release security video. She also says the students seen in the video can be identified, jeopardizing their safety. The...
A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022
The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
13 WHAM
RCSD suspends 3 staff members after release of video showing shots fired at Franklin
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned the Rochester City School District has suspended three security officers after video surfaced on social media Friday showing a near-shooting Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. The video appeared to show a gunman trying to shoot a student at an entrance to...
iheart.com
Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified
State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WHEC TV-10
Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is investigating after video showing a student nearly get shot on the steps to his high school was leaked. The incident happened last Thursday morning. The 16-year-old boy told Rochester Police he was chased down as he headed to the Franklin campus on Norton Street.
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
4 RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week, according to RCSD According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the front doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was […]
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
YAHOO!
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
Comments / 5