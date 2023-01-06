ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Gwen Stefani, Black Keys, Black Crowes to Headline 2023 BeachLife Festival

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

The lineup for the 2023 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Calif., dropped on Friday (Jan. 6) and it features headlining slots from The Black Keys , Gwen Stefani and The Black Crowes . The event that launched in 2019 will take place from May 5-7 on the city’s waterfront and feature sets from a wide variety of rock , pop , reggae, hip-hop and classic rock acts.

Also slated to perform over the course of the three-day fest celebrating all things Southern California are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan & Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, LP, The Airborne Toxic Event, Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) and Shaed on day one, Sublime with Rome (performing the group’s beloved 40 Oz. to Freedom album), Band of Horses, Iration, Dispatch, Sugar Ray and Aly & AJ on day two and John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Caamp, The Head and the Heart, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples and Trampled by Turtles on the final day.

“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach,” co-founder Allen Sanford said in a statement about the event that features four beachside performance stages and the Daou SideStage Experience, in which foodies can set onstage as they enjoy a four-course meal from celebrity chefs. “These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife. Throw your boardshorts or sundresses on and join us!”

One of the stages, the SpeakEasy, is curated by Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg and will feature intimate, stripped-down acoustic performances from a variety of acts. Other acts slated to perform include: The Beaches, Poncho Sanchez, BabyJake, XYZPDQ, Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Tropidelic, Eli Smart, Rainbow Girls, Special C, The Wailers, Lindberg, Donavon Frankenreiter, Winnetka Bowling League and many more.

Three-day and single day GA, GA-plus, VIP and Captain/Admiral tickets are on sale now here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 6) on Billboard, choosing Twain’s track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Giddy Up!” brought in 87% of the vote, beating out new music by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan feat. Drake and more. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/08/2023 Twain’s party-ready new sing is the first track off of Queen of Me, her forthcoming album that’s set for a Feb. 3 release. The singer line danced into 2023 with “Giddy Up,”...
Billboard

Post Malone, Lizzo & Lil Nas X to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: See the Full Lineup

Lots of stars are headed to Napa Valley this spring. In a Monday (Jan. 9) announcement, Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and many, many more musical acts were confirmed as performers at the next BottleRock, the one-weekend California music festival scheduled to go down May 26-28 this year. The artist lineup was shared in poster form on Instagram by BottleRock’s official account. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran and The Smashing Pumpkins were listed at the top in big letters alongside Post, Lizzo and Lil Nas, billing the six of them as the festival’s main headliners. Underneath, dozens of additional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Nelly Furtado Performs ‘Say It Right’ With Dom Dolla on Stage In Australia: Watch

Nelly Furtado is like a bird. She’ll only fly away, and come back at precisely the right time… as she did for her recent New Year’s Eve performance in Australia. For her comeback party, the pop veteran performed a 35-minute set at Beyond the Valley, a popular camping fest set in rural Victoria, and produced by independent promoter Untitled Group. Furtado’s career took flight in 2001 with “I’m Like A Bird,” which she followed with a string of pop hits, including “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” which won the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance. All of those numbers...
Billboard

Calvin Harris, The Chemical Brothers, Eric Prydz’s HOLO, & More: Here’s Every Electronic Artist Playing Coachella 2023

Coachella season is officially upon us. After weeks of swirling rumors about who’d be filling out the 2023 lineup, the desert’s most hyped music festival on Tuesday (Jan. 10) announced its 2023 lineup. In addition to headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, there is of course, as always, a robust slate of dance/electronic artists on the bill. Key players include Calvin Harris, who hasn’t played Coachella since his mainstage slot back in 2014, the Coachella debut of Eric Prydz’s massively hyped (and with good reason) HOLO show, a set from Deadmau5′ TESTPILOT alter-ego, along with genre pioneers The Chemical...
Billboard

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza Headlining 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and the Foo Fighters will topline this summer’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The event, set for June 15-18 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn. will also feature sets from Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, Korn, Alesso, Three 6 Mafia, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and girl in red, among others. The performance from the Dave Grohl-led Foos will mark only the second announced set from the group since the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March while the group was on tour in Colombia; at press time...
MANCHESTER, TN
Billboard

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and it features a two-weekend run topped by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and K-pop superstars BLACKPINK. The 2023 edition is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23. Also set to perform are Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork and many more. Elusive singer Ocean was originally booked to perform at the 2020 pandemic-canceled edition of the festival; he made his Coachella debut on a side stage in 2012. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is a...
Billboard

Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore to Headline Boston Calling

Foo Fighters hinted on New Year’s Eve that they’ll “soon” return to the stage, following the death last year of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now, we have at least one venue. The Dave Grohl-led band are set to headline the opening night of Boston Calling, Live Nation’s three-day festival in Harvard Square, on May 26. Boston Calling is the Foos’ first major performance to be announced since Hawkins’ death last March in Bogota, Colombia. The Lumineers, the alt-folk hit makers from Denver, will headline Saturday night while alt-rock darlings Paramore, poised to release their sixth studio album, This is Why, will close out the festival...
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Poll: Who Should Drum for Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling & Sonic Temple?

Foo Fighters were announced as headliners for not one, not two, but three festivals in 2023 on Tuesday (Jan. 10): Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival. By the time the trio of fests arrives, it will be more than a year since the 2022 death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. He unexpectedly passed away during a tour stop in Bogota, Colombia, last March when the rockers were set to headline the the Estéreo Picnic Festival. Related Foo Fighters Will Be a 'Different Band Going Forward' Without Taylor Hawkins, Group Says in 2022… 01/10/2023 Hawkins’ death has left a massive and...
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Makin‘ Tracks: Tyler Hubbard Enlists Keith Urban for Upbeat ’Dancin’ in the Country’

It’s not a song that will change the world, but it might well change a listener’s mood for three and a half minutes. Related Makin' Tracks: High Valley Packages Rootsy Holiday Reality With 'Back Home Christmas' 01/09/2023 Tyler Hubbard’s second solo single – “Dancin’ in the Country,” released to country radio by EMI Nashville on Nov. 21 via PlayMPE – is 21st-century redneck disco, a four-on-the-four backbeat topped with a joyous melody, carefree lyrics and an unfettered country band, freed to play smart fills and jaw-dropping passages that defy the genre’s historically conservative approach to arrangements. It’s generated from Hubbard’s home life, where rambunctious energy...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Becky G, Eladio Carrión, DannyLux & More: Here’s Every Spanish-Language Artist Playing Coachella 2023

In big print and in small print, Spanish-language artists are all over the Coachella 2023 lineup, which was unveiled Tuesday (Jan. 10) after much anticipation. Of course, the one that immediately caught everyone’s attention was superstar Bad Bunny, who becomes the first Latin act to ever headline the festival, which is set to take place in Indio, Calif., on two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and then again from April 21-23. He’s headlining on Friday, while BLACKPINK closes out the fest on Saturday and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday. Related Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023 01/10/2023 Bunny isn’t the only Spanish-language...
INDIO, CA
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley in New Song

Morgan Wallen shared an early look at a new song over the weekend, and it is a musical nod to the late country music artist Keith Whitley. “Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind…here’s a new one,” Wallen wrote via Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 8), along with an audio snippet of a demo tape labeled “Keith Whitley Ref 1 Jan 6.” The ballad, which includes the lyrics, “I’m no stranger to the rain/ It starts rainin’, I start pouring, I’ll take hurtin’ like hell in the morning over feeling this way…there ain’t a mirror in this house anymore,” nods...
KENTUCKY STATE
Billboard

Gracie Abrams Announces Debut Album That ‘Allowed Me to Let Go’ & a Headlining Tour

Gracie Abrams is planning to have a busy 2023, and just added her debut album release and a North American tour to her calendar. The singer-songwriter announced both projects on Monday (Jan. 9). Related Here Are the Artists Opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers & More 01/09/2023 “MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘Good Riddance’ OUT FEBRUARY 24TH,” she shared on social media along with the album cover, and also noting that single “Where Do We Go Now?” drops Friday, Jan. 13. Accompanying the announcement was a heartfelt statement from the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. “It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most...
Billboard

Beyhive Celebrates Beyoncé as ‘Cuff It’ Hits Hot 100 Top 10

Beyoncé’s fan-favorite track from her recent Renaissance album, “Cuff It,” has jumped from No. 38 to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Jan. 14, 2023, giving the superstar her 21st Hot 100 top 10 hit as a soloist. The achievement is her second top 10 from Renaissance, after “Break My Soul” spent two weeks at No. 1 beginning in August. The set is her first to spin off multiple top 10s since I Am…Sasha Fierce yielded four in 2008-09: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (No. 1, four weeks), “If I Were a Boy” (No. 3), “Halo” (No. 5) and “Sweet Dreams” (No....
Billboard

‘Life’s So Fun’: Muna Announces Dates for Spring North American Tour

Life’s so fun, life’s so fun … because Muna is hitting the road! The indie pop trio backed by Phoebe Bridgers has announced plans to tour North America this spring, sharing a list of 15 concert dates Tuesday (Jan. 10) on social media. Titled after the catchiest line of Muna’s breakthrough single “Silk Chiffon,” the Life’s So Fun Tour kicks off midway through April at Seattle’s Showbox Sodo, and will see bandmates Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson making stops in San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, New York City and more through May. On the 14th of that month, they’ll...
Billboard

What Should Win Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes? Vote!

The 2023 Golden Globes are upon us, with the awards show set to take over the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Three of music’s hottest female stars – Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift – are among the nominees for best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes, with RiRi up for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Tems. Gaga is nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Bloodpop was her co-writer on the song. Swift, meanwhile, was nominated for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. Additionally, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz’s “Ciao Papa” from Pinocchio and  Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR are also nominated in the category. Let us know which song should take home the trophy for best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes by voting in our poll below. More from BillboardEverything But the Girl Prep First Album in 24 Years, Drop Bouncy 'Nothing Left to Lose' SingleJowell & Randy's Randy Ortiz Acevedo Arrested in Puerto Rico on Domestic Violence ChargesLil Nas X Snaps Back at Complaints About His Wiggles Collaboration in the Most Lil Nas X Way
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Afro Nation Coming to U.S. With Miami Festival in 2023, Wizkid & Burna Boy to Headline

Afro Nation, the world’s biggest music festival focused on Afrobeats music, is coming to the continental U.S. for the first time this year. Afrobeats giants Burna Boy and Wizkid will headline its latest two-day festival in Miami in May. Following the success of its 2022 Afro Nation festivals in Portugal, Puerto Rico and Ghana, the inaugural Afro Nation Miami 2023 will unite the African and Caribbean diaspora at LoanDepot Park on May 27 and 28, 2023. The upcoming festival will celebrate and highlight the best in Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, soca and other Black-led musical genres. The first wave of performers...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Shakira to Join Bizarrap for One of His Popular Music Sessions

Shakira is joining forces with Bizarrap for one of the Argentine producer’s Music Sessions. After teasing a new track on Monday (Jan. 9), the Colombian star and Bizarrap both took to social media to confirm their collaboration.   Initially, the new single had been teased with release date of Wednesday (Jan. 11) and a one liner: “a wolf like me doesn’t have time for men like you.” Subsequently, they announced the collab, simply writing, “Tomorrow, BZRP Music Session #53.” It’s the first time the pair has teamed up for a track. Shakira joins a number of artists — including Nicky Jam,...
Billboard

Sam Smith Is Ready to Give You What You Want With New Single Featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez

For fans of Sam Smith anxiously awaiting the release of the singer’s hotly anticipated album, fear not: They’re here to give you what you want. On Saturday (Jan. 7), Smith announced that their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, would be dropping on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Teasing the new track on Instagram and TikTok, Smith also shared a snippet of the song’s infectious chorus, with them and Reyez singing the word “gimme what I want” over an undulating tropical beat. Fans of Reyez will also be excited to know that this is not the only time the R&B star...
Billboard

Logic Teases New Album Featuring RZA, Norah Jones & More in ‘College Park’ Trailer: Watch

Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends. On Monday (Jan. 9), the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” rapper shared an animated teaser for new album College Park, using a short to reveal that a host of musicians will lend their talents to his next set. The animated video features Logic at the beginnings of his rap career in 2011, with several notable moments including a shocking one where his friend is held at gunpoint by a robber, and his first big show. “I just wanna thank y’all for coming out tonight....
Billboard

Selena Gomez Steals Christmas Back With Hilarious ‘Grinch’ Lip Sync: Watch

Move over Cindy Lou, there’s a new Who in town! Selena Gomez proved she’s not quite ready to put the Christmas decorations away on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a lip sync from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Related Here's What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement 01/10/2023 On TikTok, the star and a couple of pals channeled a young Taylor Momsen by lip syncing to “Where Are You Christmas” from the 2000 live-action holiday classic, complete with their noses taped up to look like the Whos in the film. “Where are you Christmas?/ Do you remember?” the trio mouth along to the...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy