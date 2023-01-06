Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
local21news.com
LifePath opens 4th store to continue helping homeless and needy
Red Lion, York County — Throwing the doors open on a new store to help to do some good in the community. LifePath cut the ribbon on its fourth retail thrift store this morning in Red Lion. “Any of the support services that a person that is homeless or...
local21news.com
Traffic Alert | Rolling Stop planned for I-83SB in Swatara Township, Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT says a single rolling stop is planned for Interstate 83SB on the morning of Sunday, January 15, so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be in place on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work,...
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
local21news.com
Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old from Adams County, PSP searching
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing teenager from Adams County according to officials. Authorities say Jasmine Vought, 16-years-old, was reported missing after running away from home Jan. 4 around 11:40 p.m. Vought is last known to be in the area...
PA Turnpike toll increase, new law now in effect for 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the […]
local21news.com
Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
local21news.com
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
local21news.com
Special report: Farms diversify to stay alive in changing market place
Annville, Lebanon County — With the Farm Show in high gear, Pennsylvania’s number one industry is on full display. But, farmers are pivoting to stay alive. “A small farm is very hard to exist,” said Amy Brickner of Destiny Dairy Bar at Stover Farm. “We have to...
local21news.com
54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
UPDATE: LSC Communications will move work from facilities in Lancaster, Pa. to locations in Minnesota and Indiana. An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
local21news.com
Caregiver charged after allegedly leaving man in cold vehicle, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say a paid caregiver has been charged after allegedly leaving a care dependent, non-verbal, wheelchair restricted 34-year-old man alone in a parked vehicle that was not running, for an extended period of time. According to the Middletown Borough Police Department,...
local21news.com
Possible killer arrested for rape and murder in Sunken Garden, Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man they believe is directly tied to the rape and murder of a woman found at the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park. According to Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Brandon Martinez has been charged with the rape and murder of...
WGAL
Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
