WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

LifePath opens 4th store to continue helping homeless and needy

Red Lion, York County — Throwing the doors open on a new store to help to do some good in the community. LifePath cut the ribbon on its fourth retail thrift store this morning in Red Lion. “Any of the support services that a person that is homeless or...
RED LION, PA
local21news.com

Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old from Adams County, PSP searching

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing teenager from Adams County according to officials. Authorities say Jasmine Vought, 16-years-old, was reported missing after running away from home Jan. 4 around 11:40 p.m. Vought is last known to be in the area...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Turnpike toll increase, new law now in effect for 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show

Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
READING, PA

