Harry's new memoir draws anger and protests in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Protesters in southern Afghanistan have gathered following Prince Harry's claim in his new memoir that he killed 25 people while serving in the country. Around 20 faculty and students on Sunday demonstrated at a local university in Helmand, the province where British forces were largely...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Russian TV Hears Call To Prepare Children To Fight: 'This Is World War III'
'"We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else," a guest said on Russian state TV.
Alabama woman who joined IS hopes to return from Syria camp
ROJ CAMP, Syria (AP) — A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join the Islamic State group in Syria says she is a victim of the militant organization and hopes to return to the U.S. even if it means serving prison time.
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader has awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik says “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations" between Republika Srpska and Russia. He made the comments at the awards ceremony in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka on Sunday. Dodik visited Putin in September in Moscow and has maintained close ties with the Russian president despite Russia's war in Ukraine. The medal will be presented to Putin during the next meeting between the two.
