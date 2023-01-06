Read full article on original website
Related
DeKalb, Marshall counties to swear-in first female district attorneys
Two counties in northeast Alabama made history last November by electing women to their district attorney's office for the first time ever.
allongeorgia.com
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Georgia Affected by Sept. 3-4 Flooding
WASHINGTON – Georgia businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today. Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Governor Brian...
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th
Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells is expected to announce an expansion in Dalton plus a massive new plant northwest of Atlanta as part of what could be the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in U.S history, multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
gradickcommunications.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
wrganews.com
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request appeared first on Polk Today.
mymix1041.com
Deputy accused of giving minors alcohol, hired by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement. Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Patrol Program. A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times. In...
wrganews.com
Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension
A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
SUBSCRIBER VIDEO: Jack’s asks for conditional use request at Cedartown City Commission
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post SUBSCRIBER VIDEO: Jack’s asks for conditional use request at Cedartown City Commission appeared first on Polk Today.
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for fatally stabbing father, wounding mother in Forsyth County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in North Georgia after allegedly stabbing his father and seriously wounding his mother on Jan. 8 at a residence located at 2830 Cambria Court in Forsyth County. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Catlin Tyler Boswell from...
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 0