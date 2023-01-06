ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

allongeorgia.com

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Georgia Affected by Sept. 3-4 Flooding

WASHINGTON – Georgia businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today. Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Governor Brian...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th

Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension

A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

