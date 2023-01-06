Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
iheart.com
Keyshia Kaior Posts Receipts Confirming Gucci Mane Paid Big Scarr's Funeral
In recent years, an uptick in rapper's deaths has plagued the genre. Most recently, Big Scarr, of Gucci Mane's 1017 label and cousin of fellow lable mate Pooh Shiesty hit headlines. In December, the XXL Freshman passed away - and in the succeeding events after his death, his family is...
J Lo Poses in a Barbiecore Bra-and-Shorts Set in New Campaign Video
This year has only just begun, and Jennifer Lopez has already confirmed that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well by way of her activewear. Lopez took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to promote Bodyarmor, a flavored sports drink. Her coordinates in the meme-inspired video she posted are a matching set from P.E Nation, consisting of a sports bra and bike shorts that strike a noticeable contrast against her iconic green diamond engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck.
iheart.com
If She Were To Die, ‘The Office’ Star Has Odd Request For Her Best Friend
It might look like, “If something ever happens to me, I need you to burn the shoebox under my bed!”. Well, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office do, and while there aren’t any shoeboxes there definitely will be some burning. During one of the most recent episodes of their podcast Office Ladies, Fischer and Kinsey discussed journaling with their guest Billie Eilish.
iheart.com
Why January 9th Matters In Rock History
In 1963, drummer Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones. In 1973, Japan refused to issue a visa to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger because he was busted for drugs back in 1969. band had to cancel a proposed Asian tour. In 1997, David Bowie held his 50th Birthday Bash concert...
No, that Golden Globes pianist was not playing over the speeches
Chloe Flower defended herself online in the middle of the ceremony, after collecting misdirected blame for interrupting the night's winners.
iheart.com
Billie Eilish Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Instagram Post
Billie Eilish buried quite the interesting photo in her latest Instagram post that has fans wondering if she and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford are secretly engaged. In a post captioned simply with a star emoji, she shared a series of pictures from the quaint California town Solvang, which is known for its Danish heritage. Among the selfies and cuckoo clock videos, there's a snapshot of a wedding cake. Followers were quick to notice the photo and comment about it.
iheart.com
Ye Back In The Public Eye - With A New Woman
After weeks of being seemingly MIA, Ye has started popping up in public again. As we told you yesterday, the rapper was reportedly seen at church over the weekend, though that was not 100% verifiable. His latest outing is, however, as photogs caught the disgraced mogul out and about. Not...
Comments / 0