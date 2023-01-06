FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriffs Office responded to a "suspicious death" on the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. at around 9:00P.M. On Raynolds Ave., the Fremont County Sheriffs office located a dead male with quote "signs of trauma". According to deputies, a person of interest was identified and has been taken into custody. The sheriffs office did not tell KRDO who was arrested. They only told us that they believe it was a homicide.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO