Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Baker Elected Chair of Chaffee BoCC
As the first order of business and with PT Wood sworn in, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) moved to elect a new chair for the 2023 fiscal year. As his first motion, Wood nominated Commissioner Keith Baker to chair the board, a motion that passed unanimously. In making...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Work Session Includes Board Appointment Discussions
While the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) work session beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9 includes the normal department review items, today it also includes discussion and consideration of appointments for important county committees. The BoCC will consider Letters of Interest and Set Interviews for open Planning Commission...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida SteamPlant Programming Offers “Wide Palette of Arts Experiences
Who needs New York? San Francisco? Maybe Santa Fe? Nope, if you’re a local who craves a vibrant arts scene, all you need to do is dress swag, stroll through the doors of Chaffee County’s SteamPlant Event Center, and prepare to be inspired. Discerning consumers of the arts...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Elected Officials Sworn in to New Terms
A packed Chaffee County Commissioners Meeting Room was the scene as four of the newly-elected and reelected county officials were sworn into office at 8:30 am. Tuesday, January 10 by District 11 Chief Judge Patrick Murphy. Officially taking their roles were incoming Chaffee County Commissioner PT Wood, Chaffee County Assessor...
Daily Record
Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education
Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
arkvalleyvoice.com
New CDOT F Street Signs Help With Wayfaring
Look Up! – CDOT Installs New Directional Signs Today at First and F Streets in Salida. Mid-morning today, Jan. 10 a crew from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Traffic Engineering Division out of Alamosa, Colo. arrived, setting cones in place at the First and F Street intersection. Not long afterwards, the first of a pair of signs were hung on the traffic light arms, clearly showing North F Street (towards S Mountain) and F Street (traveling south and “up” F Street).
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Patriots Start New Year with Business Review
The Chaffee Patriots first meeting of the new year will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run through 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 13 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall. The topic is a review of the local business climate by local business owners and managers. The church is located...
A Photographer's Last Journey: The Murder of Michele Wallace
Professional photographer Michele Wallace crossed paths with a murderous predator and disappeared without a trace.Photo byMichele Wallace/Self Portrait. Michele Wallace was born to George Sr. and Margaret Wallace in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. As a teen, she developed an interest in photography and often took photos of areas and people around the city. After she graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, she left home to attend Utah State College but dropped out after only two years and moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in early 1974.
KRDO
Fremont County deputies respond to a suspicious death; one person of interest is in custody
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriffs Office responded to a "suspicious death" on the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. at around 9:00P.M. On Raynolds Ave., the Fremont County Sheriffs office located a dead male with quote "signs of trauma". According to deputies, a person of interest was identified and has been taken into custody. The sheriffs office did not tell KRDO who was arrested. They only told us that they believe it was a homicide.
KKTV
WATCH: Murder suspect arrested in Salida
Anderson Aldrich is already facing over 300 charges. Enrollment for universal preschool opens soon in Colorado. The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club. Updated: 5 hours ago. Aldrich could be facing more charges on top of the 305 counts they were originally...
Summit Daily News
Former funeral home owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in Lake County case stemming from mixing of cremated remains
A former funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Shannon Kent, 47, of Leadville, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 in a Lake County court to two counts of unlawful acts of cremation, both misdemeanors, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Each count is punishable by up to two years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Kent is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
Comments / 1