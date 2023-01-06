ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone who feels like you’re working everyday and you’re trying to provide for your family, but sometimes it gets tough for you, this is the meal for you,” says Saint Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior, John Thornton II. Thornton is asking for the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley Healthcare System welcomes new president and CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A small group gathered at Valley Healthcare System in Columbus Tuesday morning to hear from outgoing President and CEO Sarah Lang and her successor, Dr. Asanté Hilts. Lang has worked in her outgoing role for over 28 years. Hilts’ first day in her new role will be Jan. 17, says a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
visitlagrange.com

Date Night in LaGrange

Whether you are planning a special anniversary celebration, Valentine’s Day outing, or just want to step up your date-planning game, LaGrange features something for you!. We recommend making a reservation at Venucci or Mare Sol for dinner. Grab a drink beforehand and stroll over to eat. Mare Sol is a casual and fun environment with great views of downtown and a menu that locals rave about. Venucci features upscale classic Italian fare, perfect for a special occasion and for the pasta-lover in your life.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022. 65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive

Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Patrial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City begins Jan. 10

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a partial road closure in Phenix City starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to the Phenix City Police Department, a portion of Ingersoll Drive, between Crawford Road and Ingersoll Court, will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12. Traffic control measures will be set...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available...
COLUMBUS, GA

