Whether you are planning a special anniversary celebration, Valentine’s Day outing, or just want to step up your date-planning game, LaGrange features something for you!. We recommend making a reservation at Venucci or Mare Sol for dinner. Grab a drink beforehand and stroll over to eat. Mare Sol is a casual and fun environment with great views of downtown and a menu that locals rave about. Venucci features upscale classic Italian fare, perfect for a special occasion and for the pasta-lover in your life.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO