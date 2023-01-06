Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone who feels like you’re working everyday and you’re trying to provide for your family, but sometimes it gets tough for you, this is the meal for you,” says Saint Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior, John Thornton II. Thornton is asking for the...
Valley Healthcare System welcomes new president and CEO
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A small group gathered at Valley Healthcare System in Columbus Tuesday morning to hear from outgoing President and CEO Sarah Lang and her successor, Dr. Asanté Hilts. Lang has worked in her outgoing role for over 28 years. Hilts’ first day in her new role will be Jan. 17, says a […]
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
COLUMBUS: Portions of 12th Street to close Jan. 23 due to hotel-related construction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of 12th Street in Columbus is temporarily closing as the Hampton Inn parking deck is constructed, says the Columbus Consolidated Government. On Monday, Jan. 23, Broadway to Front Ave and 12th Street will close for two weeks. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area and throughout the […]
visitlagrange.com
Date Night in LaGrange
Whether you are planning a special anniversary celebration, Valentine’s Day outing, or just want to step up your date-planning game, LaGrange features something for you!. We recommend making a reservation at Venucci or Mare Sol for dinner. Grab a drink beforehand and stroll over to eat. Mare Sol is a casual and fun environment with great views of downtown and a menu that locals rave about. Venucci features upscale classic Italian fare, perfect for a special occasion and for the pasta-lover in your life.
Sunday Conversation: First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder offers his prayer for Columbus in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation continues into 2023 with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder. He talks about the community he now calls home and what is so unique about Columbus. Elder also shares his prayer for Columbus going into the new year.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022. 65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.
Pregnant Kidnapped Cab Driver Speaks Out: ‘My unborn baby gave me the strength’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Years Day. After being held at knifepoint by her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, the woman says he threatened not only her life, but the life of her unborn child. In a WRBL News 3 exclusive she opens […]
WTVM
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
WTVM
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing. 40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walker Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning. Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in...
Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
WTVM
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just four days into the new year, Columbus police responded to a shooting in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Lane in Columbus. Police say 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows died after being shot multiple times. Family and friends gathered Saturday night to celebrate the life of...
COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive
Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
WTVM
Patrial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City begins Jan. 10
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a partial road closure in Phenix City starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to the Phenix City Police Department, a portion of Ingersoll Drive, between Crawford Road and Ingersoll Court, will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12. Traffic control measures will be set...
LaGrange announces street closures for MLK parade on Saturday, Jan. 14
LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is notifying the public of several street closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Streets around the parade route will begin closing at 12:45 p.m. in anticipation of the parade’s 1 p.m. start. The City of LaGrange says the route begins and […]
CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
WTVM
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
wrbl.com
DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available...
Comments / 2