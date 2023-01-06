School enrollment rises in Worcester, committee reports; superintendent maps future

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monárrez: Worcester schools a district to watch
As we begin 2023 and I finalize my listening and learning tour, I must share that Worcester Public Schools is poised to be a district to watch. As a district we will lead others in the commonwealth and beyond if we are willing to lean in, act courageously, ignore the noise and stay committed to our purpose for existence — educating future leaders of Worcester. ...
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
Long-distance COVID: UMass Chan teams up with NIH on telehealth study
WORCESTER — What does fighting COVID-19 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, have to do with Worcester? Plenty, according to UMass Chan Medical School. UMass Chan is a partner in a National Institutes...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
Proposed zoning change would allow 'in-law' rentals to help housing crisis, homeowners
WORCESTER - District 3 Councilor George Russell is proposing that accessory dwelling units be allowed by special permit throughout the city as a way to mitigate the housing crisis and help homeowners financially. “This change to the Zoning Ordinance will provide another option for housing in the City, but will also provide current homeowners the ability to offset increasing living expenses by renting their extra space,” Russell said in a press release. “I’ve heard from many residents...
Math Madness a hit with area schools thanks to Worcester State; Defense gives WPI a boost
More than 400 local schoolchildren filled the bleachers at Brissette Court Monday afternoon for the Worcester State women’s basketball team’s annual Math Madness game. Students from nearby May Street School and Tatnuck Magnet watched the Lancers battle nationally ranked Amherst, and at halftime went on the court to solve math challenges based on Worcester State players’ statistics and court dimensions.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
City: Walmart violated Wetlands Protection Act by clearing trees
WORCESTER — On Monday, the city Conservation Commission pushed a scheduled public hearing back to the end of the month addressing Walmart Supercenter’s proposed plan to remedy a violation of the state’s Wetlands Protection Act. Walmart, at 29 Tobias Boland Way, has been cited for removing 200...
Politics and the City: Minority-owned businesses on track with Union Station project
WORCESTER — For Edward Fisher, the Union Station Center Platform Project represented an “opportunity.”. “It’s awesome, they gave us a chance,” Fisher, owner of E.G. Fisher Construction, said Tuesday as officials gathered at the station. The 32-year-old, minority-owned Worcester company, which specializes in demolition and site...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
CBS Boston
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
nepm.org
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It’s a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not...
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
