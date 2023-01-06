Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series. Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie...
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
cenlanow.com
Opelousas Gumbo Cook-Off Jan. 28 benefit for 12-year-old battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off heats up Saturday, Jan. 28, for a good cause. This year the event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas. The beneficiary of the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is 12-year-old Maddox Lawrence.
cenlanow.com
LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
utv44.com
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
cenlanow.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
cenlanow.com
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
