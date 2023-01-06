ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series. Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi

An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
ARIZONA STATE
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
cenlanow.com

LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A

A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
PETAL, MS
cenlanow.com

Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy