Miami, FL

calleochonews.com

The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him

French Montana isn't accepting responsibility in the shooting that went down in Miami Gardens last week. According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, January 7, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt placed blame for the shooting on the rapper. She confirmed French and his team allegedly violated city policies since no one from his team filled out proper permits to shoot the video at The Licking restaurant or anywhere else in the city.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Vibe

Police Blame French Montana For Miami Gardens Shooting

Local police cite French Montana as the catalyst for the Miami Gardens shooting. According to TMZ, the Miami Gardens Police are stating that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if French had secured the proper documentation for his video production. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt claims that the rapper and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits to craft his video, which allegedly violated Miami’s policy. More from VIBE.com10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video ShootWaka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's Thankful For Getting Shot: "That Was A Blessing"French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
A. M. Ray

Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shoot

On Thursday night, shots rang out at French Montana's video shoot in Miami Gardens, Florida left at least 10 people injured. The incident occurred outside of a local restaurant, The Licking, which is owned by DJ Khaled and has multiple locations. In a statement to CNN, The Licking expressed their condolences for the victims of the shooting and stated that the restaurant has no connection to the incident.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
musictimes.com

Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident

Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
HipHopDX.com

Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot

Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said. The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL

