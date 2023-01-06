Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
iheart.com
French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him
French Montana isn't accepting responsibility in the shooting that went down in Miami Gardens last week. According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, January 7, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt placed blame for the shooting on the rapper. She confirmed French and his team allegedly violated city policies since no one from his team filled out proper permits to shoot the video at The Licking restaurant or anywhere else in the city.
Police Blame French Montana For Miami Gardens Shooting
Local police cite French Montana as the catalyst for the Miami Gardens shooting. According to TMZ, the Miami Gardens Police are stating that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if French had secured the proper documentation for his video production. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt claims that the rapper and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits to craft his video, which allegedly violated Miami’s policy. More from VIBE.com10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video ShootWaka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's Thankful For Getting Shot: "That Was A Blessing"French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World...
Click10.com
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shoot
On Thursday night, shots rang out at French Montana's video shoot in Miami Gardens, Florida left at least 10 people injured. The incident occurred outside of a local restaurant, The Licking, which is owned by DJ Khaled and has multiple locations. In a statement to CNN, The Licking expressed their condolences for the victims of the shooting and stated that the restaurant has no connection to the incident.
musictimes.com
Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident
Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
HipHopDX.com
Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot
Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
Many People Shot While Filming French Montana & Rob49's Music Video At DJ Khaled's Restaurant
Music artists French Montana and Rob49 were recording their music video outside of DJ Khaled's restaurant, The Licking, in Miami Gardens when it was crashed by a robbery followed by a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of...
Click10.com
Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said. The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police
A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
Shock at Miami Apartment Building's Pool Overlooked by Jail: 'Free Show'
"Only in Miami," said one viewer of the viral video, while another advised: "Always check your neighbors before purchasing."
Florida woman accused of stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A Miami woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a missing phone, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. “Yeah, this is a sickening crime, and this is the...
NBC Miami
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside His North Miami Home
A man who survived fighting his whole career as a military man was shot while outside his home Sunday. NBC 6 spoke to the victim's grandson, Troy Robinson Jr., who described his grandfather, Erick Ferrer, as a quiet and peaceful man who enjoyed being out in front of his house.
Click10.com
Hollywood man pulls gun on fellow boaters who asked him to slow down, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said he pulled a gun on a group of fellow boaters who had asked him to slow down Sunday. According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the boaters were at Haulover...
Comments / 0