Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening....
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José...
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader has awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik says “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations" between Republika Srpska and Russia. He made the comments at the awards ceremony in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka on Sunday. Dodik visited Putin in September in Moscow and has maintained close ties with the Russian president despite Russia's war in Ukraine. The medal will be presented to Putin during the next meeting between the two.
