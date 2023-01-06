ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April

(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws

(WXYZ) — “People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today. “We need to be a little more aggressive in regard to these...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

How the city of Ann Arbor plans to be carbon neutral by 2030

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor city leaders are continuing a path toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and taking another big step to make that a reality now. Plans are under review to limit the use of natural gas and convert to all-electric power for heating and cooling for new construction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy