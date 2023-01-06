Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April
(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
(WXYZ) — “People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today. “We need to be a little more aggressive in regard to these...
How the city of Ann Arbor plans to be carbon neutral by 2030
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor city leaders are continuing a path toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and taking another big step to make that a reality now. Plans are under review to limit the use of natural gas and convert to all-electric power for heating and cooling for new construction.
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
ANN ARBOR — Sunday, Ann Arbor Public Schools sent out a Superintendent Health Advisory Update stating that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break. Ann Arbor Public School...
Bruce Harvey, creator of Big Baby & owner of Food Exchange in Detroit, passes away
Bruce Harvey, the owner of Food Exchange and creator of the famed burger The Big Baby, has passed, his family tells 7 Action News. He was 58 years old. Food Exchange was founded in 1999 on Harper just east of Van Dyke, and served up delicious, fresh, giant burgers for more than two decades.
New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Southeastern High School turn to virtual learning following burst pipes, flooding in building
(WXYZ) — Students at Southeastern High School are returning to virtual learning this week. The change comes after a burst pipe caused flooding inside the school. Staff at the school located the flooding when they returned from the holiday break. The school says the damage is extensive. "Much of...
Birmingham Lego business helps kids worldwide develop robotic, coding skills
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adults may not love stepping on them, but LEGO's play a huge role in every kid's life. That's why a local business specializing in LEGO robotics and game design is taking a step further. Birmingham-based The Robot Garage is helping kids worldwide develop analytical thinking...
Mom of woman whose body was found in shallow grave talks about rumors of murder
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Living the life that she was living, anything could happen," said Sonia Smith about her daughter, 28-year-old Alyssa Itchue whose body was found Wednesday by a utility worker on Detroit's east side. The worker spotted one of Alyssa's hands protruding out of the ground. She had...
Flat Rock residents fight school district's plan to tear down historic Reading building
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bruce Chapin is the president of the Flat Rock Historical Society. Him and his father went to elementary school at the Reading building in Flat Rock. While 7 Action News visited Monday, a construction worker nearby found a marble in the lawn. "Wow, we...
Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other...
DPD works to identify gunman who terrorized victims during New Year's Day carjackings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "She doesn't want to come outside. She doesn't even stay here no more," said the mother of a 24-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on New Year's Day. "She don't want to be here." Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect...
