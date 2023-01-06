ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Kankakee man charged with possession of child porn

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pgCk_0k5ttpc000

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Kankakee man is facing possession of child pornography charges following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Noah Cox, 22, is charged with three counts of possession. State Police officials said investigators executed a search warrant for his home on Dec. 20 and found enough evidence from that search to support his arrest.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney approved charges on Wednesday and Cox was arrested the same day. He is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

The Illinois State Police encouraged anyone with additional information concerning this case to contact Zone 1 West of its Division of Criminal Investigations at 815-726-6377.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline .

