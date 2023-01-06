ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021. Police say they seized […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman from warehouse

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 29-year-old Bethlehem man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from a warehouse in 2021. Ruben Melendez pleaded guilty to kidnapping, stalking, theft, and harassment for his involvement in three separate cases, all involving the same victim, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Case moves forward against ex-chief accused in fire department theft

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The case is moving forward against the former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company. David Tomcics was set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but it was canceled and the charges are moving forward, according to online court records. The 40-year-old was charged in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: No significant leads, as authorities continue to search for missing Montgomery County woman

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it has no significant leads in the search for Jennifer Brown. It's been exactly one week since the 43-year-old single mother was last seen. At her home, there aren't any signs of distress. Her car is still sitting in the parking lot, and inside the home police said they found her wallet, keys, watch, and work cell phone, things she would have brought with her if she were leaving.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

SCAM ALERT: State Police Warn of Phone Scam Claiming to the be the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and warning Schuylkill County citizens about a phone scam. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, around 1:50pm, a resident of Washington Township near Pine Grove received a voicemail from a phone number (570) 487-5675 by someone claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon" from the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA

