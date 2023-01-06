Before Christmas, Hueytown resident BJ Parker was taking a break from Christmas shopping and having a meal with family at the Bright Star when he started choking and couldn't get the food up or down. Parker alerted Jefferson County Senior Security Officer Suzette Whitted, and she quickly jumped into action, knowing the Heimlich maneuver, and saved Parker's life. "Thank you, Suzette Whitted there is no way I could ever repay you and Merry Christmas!" said Parker. After the incident, Parker's daughter Sofie hugged Officer Whitted. It was a very emotional moment. "This Christmas season has taught me ….let us be thankful for life," said Officer Whitted.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO