Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey
TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0% in December, down from 85.7% in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.
Mortgage buydowns are the hot new thing helping the housing market
The hot new thing in the moribund housing market is called a mortgage buydown — it's one of the concessions home sellers are increasingly offering buyers to seal a deal. Why it matters: Though they've been around a while, buydowns seem a tailor-made solution for the current real estate market's biggest problem: High mortgage rates hovering around 6% have turned off buyers.
Federal Reserve's Powell says central bank will not be a "climate policymaker"
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in a speech on Tuesday the central bank is not a "climate policymaker," though acknowledged the Fed has a duty to ensure banks understand the financial risks associated with climate change. Why it matters: How and if the Fed incorporates climate change initiatives into...
Bed Bath & Beyond: Pay no attention to the share price
Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't formally filed for bankruptcy, but the message from the bond market is clear: It's certain to do so. Once that happens, absent some miracle, the value of its shares will go to zero. Why it matters: As often happens on the brink of bankruptcy, Bed...
The appeal of tech jobs is fading
For the first time in decades, gigs at tech companies are no longer at the top of local job seekers' dream destinations, according to long-time Pacific Northwest recruiters. Why it matters: Stability suddenly dominates workers' wish lists though flexibility, salary and remote work — which surveys show emerged as a top priority during the pandemic — remain important, Seattle Corporate Search senior recruiter Cheryl France told Axios.
See how much tech companies are paying workers
The guy behind layoffs.fyi, a popular website that tracks job cuts at tech companies, just started a new website that tracks tech salaries, called Comprehensive.io. Why it matters: Even as the tech industry is going through a turbulent period of downsizing, employers are still advertising some eye-popping pay scales. Some...
AstraZeneca buying hypertension-focused CinCor for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca on Monday announced plans to buy CinCor Pharma, a Boston-based biopharma focused on hypertension and chronic kidney disease, for upwards of $1.8 billion. Why it matters: This reflects the symbiotic mashup of falling biotech stock prices, and incumbent drugmakers needing to refresh portfolios as top-sellers fall off the patent cliff.
Venture capital may have a liability problem
Regulators are coming for venture capital. And it could get messy. Driving the news #1: Reuters reports that the SEC "is seeking details about FTX investors' due diligence," including information on firm policies and if those policies were followed. Driving the news #2: The SEC is working on a rule...
China talent program increased young scientists' productivity, study says
Young Chinese scientists recruited back to China through a government talent program went on to publish more scientific papers than their counterparts who remained overseas, according to a new analysis published in the journal Science. Why it matters: The U.S., China, and other nations are competing to attract top talent...
Study: Medicaid eligibility expansion leads to fewer post-birth hospitalizations
Expanding Medicaid coverage leads to fewer post-birth hospitalizations, according to a new study in Health Affairs. Why it matters: Health experts have long recommended that states expand postpartum coverage and take other steps to improve maternal and child health in the U.S., which has the highest maternal mortality rates among developed nations.
Khosla Ventures raising nearly $3 billion for new funds
Khosla Ventures is raising nearly $3 billion for new funds, according to regulatory filings. The big picture: U.S. venture capital firms continue to raise huge amounts of cash, even as the broader tech sector has shrunk. U.S. venture capital firms raised $162.2 billion for new funds last year, which was...
How a Silicon Valley nonprofit became worth billions
There are various different ways to make hundreds of millions of dollars, but historically "starting a nonprofit" has not been one of them. Silicon Valley, however, has managed to find a way, at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Why it matters: OpenAI pivoted from nonprofit to for-profit status in 2019, a mere...
Why America's public school enrollment is down
During the pandemic, enrollment in public schools went down by more than a million students, according to the National Center for Education statistics. And as we approach three years since the start of the pandemic, schools across the country are still struggling to keep students. Plus, major incentives for schools...
Pensions face one-two punch: market rout and COLA demands
After a brief respite in 2021, public pension plans are reeling from a one-two punch: the fallout from 2022's market rout and heightened demands to deliver cost-of-living-adjustments (COLA). Driving the news: At the end of 2022, the average public pension plan had 77.3% of the funding it needed to pay...
Why there's still not enough children's Tylenol
Many parents around the U.S. still can't find children's Tylenol and Motrin — after a shortage began weeks ago in the middle of the "tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID. Plus, the effort to restore order in Brazil. Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler and Tina Reed. Credits: Axios Today is...
Scoop: Warner mulls expanded TikTok bill
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is considering proposing a bill that would go beyond current efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S. by addressing a wider "category of applications." Driving the news: TikTok, the massively popular video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance, is facing bipartisan bills that would ban it in the U.S. over concerns that China might spy on American users or manipulate TikTok content.
Salt Lake home market will stabilize in 2023, experts say
Local experts predict 2023 will bring balance to the Salt Lake City real estate market. Here’s what they’re saying. 1. Houses will flood the market this spring. Sellers will get most active in the busy springtime market, predicts Scott Robbins, associate broker at Summit Sotheby's International Realty. "We...
The past 8 years were the world's warmest, report finds
The past eight years were the eight warmest years on record, and 2022 was the fifth-warmest on record globally, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The ranking, released Tuesday morning, shows the planet continues its long-term warming trend in response to growing amounts of...
Barclays analysts estimate home prices could fall by another 10%
Home prices could decline by between 4% and 10% before hitting bottom, per a new note from analysts at Barclays. Driving the news: "The likelihood of a sharp house price correction has intensified," the authors write, emphasizing that the uncertainty in the market right now is around the trajectory of interest rates.
Here's what experts say 2023 holds for Miami real estate
Miami shows no signs of a market crash. Here's what experts say to expect instead.1. The market will hold strong. Home sales prices could take a hit if mortgage rates were to continue surging, but that doesn't seem to be the case, forecasts Ines Hegedus-Garcia, executive VP of Avanti Way Realty."This sustained decline [in mortgage rates] will help revive homebuying and we should see a more robust market for home sales in 2023," she says. 2. Demand won't go anywhere. Fernando Arencibia Jr., CEO of Arenci Properties Realty, says demand should stay strong in 2023. "South Florida real estate is unique from other U.S. markets in that we continue to see high in-migration domestically and internationally," he says. If mortgage rates do increase later this year, the number of inbound movers and cash buyers should be enough to shield South Florida from crashing home prices.3. Buyers will feel relief. Even if home prices continue to appreciate, Arencibia Jr. predicts conditions will be calmer for buyers. It's likely buyers will have more choices and have a little more negotiating power as the market balances out.
