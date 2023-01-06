(Supervisors to hold their first meeting of the new year)...The meeting will be held Tuesday. The Board will begin the public session by reorganizing. They will elect a new Chairman of the Board, and a new Vice Chairman of the Board. Outgoing Chairman Jesus Eduardo Escobar comment, as will the new Board Chairman and the rest of the Supervisors. Public comments will be heard following the reorganization. The Supervisors will hear a presentation from the Imperial County Film Commissioner Charla Teeters. She will report on the filming activity in Imperial County in the past year. Teeters will also discuss the upcoming 25th Anniversary Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area Sand Dunes Clean-up on January 14th. She will also discuss Star Wars Day to be held February 4th at the Buttercup Ranger Station. The Public Health Department will deliver the General Health Status update. They will discuss road and bridge projects planned for this year. The Supervisors will discuss supporting the City of Calexico's recent emergency declaration resulting from the release of the asylum seekers in the City, with no state or federal assistance.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO