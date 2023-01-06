Read full article on original website
County Board Of Supervisors
(Supervisors to hold their first meeting of the new year)...The meeting will be held Tuesday. The Board will begin the public session by reorganizing. They will elect a new Chairman of the Board, and a new Vice Chairman of the Board. Outgoing Chairman Jesus Eduardo Escobar comment, as will the new Board Chairman and the rest of the Supervisors. Public comments will be heard following the reorganization. The Supervisors will hear a presentation from the Imperial County Film Commissioner Charla Teeters. She will report on the filming activity in Imperial County in the past year. Teeters will also discuss the upcoming 25th Anniversary Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area Sand Dunes Clean-up on January 14th. She will also discuss Star Wars Day to be held February 4th at the Buttercup Ranger Station. The Public Health Department will deliver the General Health Status update. They will discuss road and bridge projects planned for this year. The Supervisors will discuss supporting the City of Calexico's recent emergency declaration resulting from the release of the asylum seekers in the City, with no state or federal assistance.
New Imperial County sheriff swears to protect and serve
EL CENTRO — On Thursday, January 5, Imperial County Undersheriff Fred Miramontes was sworn in as Imperial County's sheriff. With Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez serving as master of ceremonies, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse. As attendees greeted and spoke with one another, the venue...
Dockstader Appointed to California Farm Water Coalition
(Newly Eelected IID Director receives appointment)....Gina Dockstader was elected to the IID Board of Directors in November. She represents Division 3. The Imperial Irrigation District says Director Dockstader was selected by her fellow board members to serve as liason between IID and the California Farm Water Coalition. Dockstader said she was proud to represent IID on the Coalition. She said as California continues to move aggressively on its water conservation policies, they must bring awareness to their customers on the importance of water rights, and water security for the benefit of the community, including the agricultural community. Dockstader said she looked forward to working with the statewide farming community.
Imperial County Science Fair
(2022-2023 Science Fair)....It is being held Tuesday evening. It will be at the in the Casa De Manana Building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds. Project displays will be at 6:00 pm. The ceremony begins at 6:30 pm. The Science Fair is presented by the Imperial County Office of Education.
Getting Ready For Mardi Gras
(Mardi Gras King and Queen)....Nominations are being accepted. The City of El Centro is accepting the nominations. The King and Queen will host the City of El Centro's Mardi Gras King and Queen Coronation reception on February 16. They will also participate in interviews with various media entities to promote the Mardi Gras Light Parade and Street Festival, as well as ride on the last float in the Mardi Gras Parade on February 18. Nominations must be submitted to the El Centro Community Center. The deadline is 5 pm January 20th. Nomination applications are availbe at the Community Center or they can be downloaded at the City of El Centro website. The 2023 Mardi Gras festivities are hosted by the City of El Centro, Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Los Vigilantes.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Highest-paying management jobs in El Centro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
One person injured in Sunday morning collision
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash in the area near E. Gila Ridge Road and S. Avenue 4E. The post One person injured in Sunday morning collision appeared first on KYMA.
Man in Yuma flown to hospital from car crash, police say speeding was the cause
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been taken to the hospital for losing control of his gray 1995 Honda Accord and colliding with a concrete barrier. The incident happened on January 8, 2023, around 6:30 in the morning. The man was going west on Gila Ridge Road. Police say...
