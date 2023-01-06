ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December. Now, the 27 beagles in FAPL care are almost ready to go to their forever homes. After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - While attending an EMS training, Streetsboro fire reported a firefighter collapsing Monday morning. Around 11:50 a.m., Streetsboro Fire Department (SFD) said an on-duty firefighter collapsed while attending an EMS training on station. Cardiac life support was initiated immediately by fellow fire medics on scene, as well...
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Emergency SNAP allotments to end in February, Greater Cleveland Food Bank preparing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has announced that emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments will be ending March 1st, putting a lot of people in a difficult situation. These emergency SNAP payments helped families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those payments allowed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals launch Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the United Pastors in Mission worked together to bring a Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline to Cuyahoga County. Officials said it will be up and running in January and February 2023. Anyone with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County can call the number...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH

