Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December. Now, the 27 beagles in FAPL care are almost ready to go to their forever homes. After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - While attending an EMS training, Streetsboro fire reported a firefighter collapsing Monday morning. Around 11:50 a.m., Streetsboro Fire Department (SFD) said an on-duty firefighter collapsed while attending an EMS training on station. Cardiac life support was initiated immediately by fellow fire medics on scene, as well...
cleveland19.com
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
cleveland19.com
Emergency SNAP allotments to end in February, Greater Cleveland Food Bank preparing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has announced that emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments will be ending March 1st, putting a lot of people in a difficult situation. These emergency SNAP payments helped families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those payments allowed...
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
cleveland19.com
Warrensville Heights woman worries apartment’s leaking ceiling will collapse
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a nightmare for a local woman. Her ceiling is leaking in several rooms and she worries it could collapse at any second. She says her property manager has ignored the problem for long enough, so she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.
cleveland19.com
Man arrested for shoplifting meat from South Euclid Walmart: Where’s the beef?
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the seventieth time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. Mason Hart Jr., 62, was booked into South Euclid jail for theft. SEPD said loss...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio man arrested for 70th time after shoplifting suitcase full of meat, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the 70th time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. SEPD said Walmart called police to report a shoplifter pushed a shopping cart loaded...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter celebrates new year by reducing adoption fees to $23
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees through Jan. 15 to celebrate the New Year. In honor of "2023," the shelter has partnered with DNA genetic testing company 223andMe to charge only $23 for adoptions. All adopters during this period will be entered into a raffle to win a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test for their new pup.
cleveland19.com
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. In court the judge reveled, this is her first OVI offense and there a possibility...
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals launch Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the United Pastors in Mission worked together to bring a Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline to Cuyahoga County. Officials said it will be up and running in January and February 2023. Anyone with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County can call the number...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
cleveland19.com
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Commissioners vote to rescind major contract for new radio system
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight over paperwork could put emergency responder’s lives at risk. Lorain County recently signed an $8 million for new radios. However, Commissioners Jeff Riddell and David Moore are not on board. “We need reliable radios to keep us safe, our guns and our...
Andrew is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Comments / 0