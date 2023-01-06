ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?

JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard

Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.
OREGON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: ESPN Pundit Believes LeBron James Would Demand To Be Traded, If He Could

As the champion that LeBron James is, there is no doubt that he wants to win. Even at 38 years old and in his 20th year in the league, the star has made it clear that he still is chasing after another championship. The question is: is that a reasonable goal for the King to have while remaining on the Lakers the rest of his career?
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Raptors

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
CHARLOTTE, NC

