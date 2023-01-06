Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as ’23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL Not Expected to Suspend Quay Walker for Pushing Lions Trainer
The NFL isn’t expected to suspend Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker after he was ejected for shoving a Lions trainer during Sunday night’s NFC North finale, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The league is still reviewing the incident which took place in the fourth quarter of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
X-Factor: Cowboys Playoff ‘Surprise’ in New CB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys have another cornerback “surprise” in store for their NFL playoff debut … in the form of veteran newcomer Xavier Rhodes’ Dallas debut?. “It wouldn’t surprise me,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan of Rhodes, who was signed just days ago to the practice squad,” if he were in our active group.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sam Howell vs. Aaron Rodgers as Commanders QB?
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell put his best foot forward in the 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday. Howell showed glimpses of what he could offer the offense next year that left receiver Jahan Dotson impressed. Coach Ron Rivera wanted Carson Wentz to give the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Next New QB: Brady, Carr or Mayfield, Anybody?
ASHBURN, Va. -- All offseason long there's going to be a growing group of Washington Commanders fans who want to see Sam Howell get a legitimate shot at becoming the team's No. 1 quarterback. With Howell leading the Commanders in Week 18, the team ran first, passed later, and relied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Request to Interview Jonathan Gannon
It's January and that means the annual tradition in South Texas is upon us. The Houston Texans are again looking for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday after one disappointing season, and the organization has requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC Playoff Teams Betting Profiles
Now that the NFL playoff field is set, there’s no more convoluted scenarios to consider. Win four games in a row (three if you’re the Chiefs or Eagles) and Super Bowl LVII is yours. Before you place your futures bets for conference champions and Super Bowl victor or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Santrell Latham, Linebacker, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Zach Hicks Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos Conduct Two-Hour Virtual Interview
The Denver Broncos kicked off their search for the 19th head coach in franchise history by speaking with the presumed frontrunner. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Broncos and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh held a virtual interview Monday that spanned "over two hours." Harbaugh is the first of six candidates to meet with the team's hiring committee, led by co-owner Greg Penner, who evidently came away impressed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State C Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler announced on Tuesday evening he will forgo his final three seasons of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star prospect from Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional, Wypler started all 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, anchoring an offense that averaged 44.9 points and 496.2 yards per game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings, Wild Card Round: Do the Vikings Have a Super Bowl Ceiling?
One of the strangest, most entertaining teams of all time is headed to the playoffs. The Vikings went 13-4 this year under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, who changed the team's culture for the better. They won the NFC North. They're the No. 3 seed in the conference and will open up the postseason by hosting the 9-7-1 Giants on Sunday. Normally, that would be the resume of a team that isn't quite a Super Bowl favorite, but has a respectable chance to make a deep run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Sign 13, Including Etling, ‘Freaks List’ Safety
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to futures contracts on Tuesday, a list that didn’t include kicker Ramiz Ahmed or veteran receiver Juwann Winfree. The Packers did retain quarterback Danny Etling and running back Tyler Goodson from their practice squad. Etling, a seventh-round...
Comments / 0