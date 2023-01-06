One of the strangest, most entertaining teams of all time is headed to the playoffs. The Vikings went 13-4 this year under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, who changed the team's culture for the better. They won the NFC North. They're the No. 3 seed in the conference and will open up the postseason by hosting the 9-7-1 Giants on Sunday. Normally, that would be the resume of a team that isn't quite a Super Bowl favorite, but has a respectable chance to make a deep run.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO