Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Sister Wives’ Kody and Meri Brown’s Relationship Timeline Leading to Split: Their Ups and Downs
Ups and downs. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, have been through it all in their 32 years of marriage before their split. The couple hit several rough patches over the years, and things came to a head when they confirmed their breakup in December 2022.
Celebs vs. the Golden Globes Pianist Is Hollywood’s New Biggest Feud
The biggest controversy to come out of this year’s already contentious Golden Globes had nothing to do with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s sorry track record on diversity but, rather surprisingly, with the ceremony’s music.Throughout Tuesday’s show, several winners gave touching, humorous, and occasionally slow-paced speeches, including a long-winded anecdote about teleprompters and a lengthy but hilarious screed from beloved White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. Likewise, the play-off music became public enemy No. 1 throughout the first half of the show, with winners including Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, and Austin Butler hushing the piano music in an increasingly cringey fashion.It’s...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Sister Wives’ Meri, Janelle and Christine Are ‘Not’ Seeking Spousal Support From Kody After Splits
Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are “not” seeking spousal support following their splits with Kody Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “This is such BS,” says the insider, adding that multiple reports claiming that Kody’s exes will receive alimony are “not true...
Why Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Leave Husband Kody Brown? Details Behind Their Split
Moving on. Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown left husband Kody Brown after nearly 30 years of marriage, In Touch exclusively confirmed. But what led to their breakup? Keep scrolling for details behind her split from the polygamous patriarch. Why Did Janelle Brown Leave Kody Brown?. “Janelle is a strong independent woman...
