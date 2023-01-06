Read full article on original website
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Father & Sister Respond After Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Funeral Receipts
The late Big Scarr‘s father and sister are speaking out after Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, came with receipts to prove the 1017 Records honcho helped pay for the funeral – despite rumors to the contrary. Both family members took to their respective Instagram pages to...
Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman
Kanye West is no longer missing in action! The controversial rapper was photographed at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, for the first time in weeks. However, West was not flying solo during the outing as he was seen holding hands with a blonde mystery woman as they made their way inside.The "Heartless" artist smiled as he drove with the anonymous female in his Maybach before hitting up the swanky establishment. KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKSWest was allegedly laying low after his...
Royalty Brown, 8, Holds Baby Sister Lovely In Adorable Photos From Toddler’s 1st Birthday
Chris Brown’s daughters Royalty and Lovely Symphani took some sweet photos together to celebrate the toddler’s first birthday on Sunday, January 8. Royalty, 8, smiled as she held her baby sister for a couple of super cute pictures. She posted the shots of them posing together on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption, and it looked like the sisters were having a blast at the celebration.
Alyssa Scott Emotionally Packs Late Son Zen's Dresser To 'Make Room' For Second Child With Nick Cannon
The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's late son Zen continues to carry a heavy weight on his parents, even after the bittersweet arrival of their newborn daughter, Halo, last month."Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," the 29-year-old emotionally announced of her and Cannon's first child together, who devastatingly passed in December 2021 from brain cancer. "Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott continued via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 8, alongside a pile...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Appears On “Crazy In Love,” Blueface Insists On Calling Chrisean Rock “Bitch”
On this week’s episode, the music executive tells the 22-year-old she’s a “distraction” to her man. Reality TV is specifically known for documenting the most interesting of couples, and Blueface and Chrisean Rock are no exception. In late 2022, Zeus premiered their Crazy In Love series, which follows the two entertainers through the countless ups and downs of their romantic relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”
Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Compares Kanye West To Lucifer
The comedy legend questions why people are “contorting” themselves to make Ye’s admiration of Hitler “make sense.”. The beef between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West is well-documented. They seem unlikely to have tension, but following West’s anti-Semitic rants, Hughley came forward. The legendary comedian argued that if Kanye was a woman, he would be under conservatorship like Britney Spears.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
hypebeast.com
Details For Gangsta Boo's Celebration of Life and Funeral Announced
The dates and locations of Gangsta Boo‘s memorial service and funeral have been announced by Drumma Boy. The producer took to social media to unveil the news, revealing a January 13 date for the late rapper’s Celebration of Life in her home of Memphis, Tennessee and a January 14 date for her funeral which will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…” Drumma boy wrote in the caption. “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence.”
The Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: “All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me”
The Game is ready to stop playin’. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share his desire to leave the single life behind, writing, “I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date.”More from VIBE.comYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her "Dysfunctional" First MarriageOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids While the Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind MC was met with a few...
themorninghustle.com
LO DOWN: Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Desire To Be Married!
Yung Miami is one of the newest cast members of BMF Season Two. While on the red carpet with #HollywoodUnlocked the rapper/actress talked about the difference between her character on the show and Caresha in real life!. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
Cori Broadus And Fiancé Wayne Duece Share Pics From Engagement Photo Shoot: ‘Mr. And Mrs. Coming Soon’
Broadus and Duece have been a couple since 2018 and shared their engagement news in November 2022.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Playing Chess With a Squirrel Stuns TWITTER, Fans Choose Sides
Kanye West in the course of the past few months has become a goody bag for jokes around the globe. The Genius rapper has always been known for his funny bone. However, the past years have seen the Grammy-winning rapper indulge in a lot of dubious behavior leading many to believe that the rapper may be in some serious mental turmoil.
Judge reads lyrics to Young Thug’s ‘Slime S—‘ in court (video)
The presiding judge in Young Thug’s RICO trial read off a part of his song that allegedly contains anti-police lyrics. Thugger is being tried for allegedly co-founding a street gang that engaged in multiple acts of criminality, including murder, and then using his songs to either brag about it or promote them.
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fredo Bang Welcomes Newborn Child With Lesbian Couple
Fredo Bang reveals that he’s a father. Fredo Bang is a father of two after allegedly welcoming children with a lesbian couple. The Baton Rouge rapper unveiled adorable photos of his two children on Instagram this week. As many fans congratulated him on fatherhood, many were undoubtedly curious about the child’s mother. Internet sleuths quickly began digging and discovered that a lesbian couple with a massive online following have been sharing photos of the same children on their IG profile.
hypebeast.com
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Releasing Exclusively via STEM Player
Ghostface Killah is putting out a new album, but in order to stream it, fans will have to be willing to shell out for a STEM player. The pocket-sized device was developed as a venture of Kano Computing and became famous when it was used as the platform for the initial release of Kanye West’s Donda and Donda 2. Now, the founding Wu-Tang Clan member has teamed up with the company to launch his own custom device.
