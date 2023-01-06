ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jen Shah carries Gucci bag to sentencing hearing — but it may be fake

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ge8ak_0k5tt5XB00

Jen Shah is looking polished at court.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star appeared for her sentencing during her fraud trial on Friday, wearing a camel-colored coat with a matching monochromatic leopard-print pussy-bow top.

Shah, who was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for wire fraud, also carried a Gucci leopard-print clutch ($1,190) for the occasion — less than one month after it was revealed that federal authorities confiscated more than 50 counterfeit purses and pieces of jewelry from the reality star’s home in Utah.

She previously clutched the same bag at BravoCon afterparties (though she was not invited to any of the formal events).

It would seem the Italian fashion label is a go-to for Shah, who paired a red Gucci handbag worth more than $2,000 with a pearl-accented Gucci logo belt to the courthouse in July 2022.

Among the items, according to documents obtained by Page Six, were handbags marked “Louis Vuitton,” “Chanel,” “Fendi,” “Jimmy Choo” and “Gucci,” although neither the red purse nor the leopard clutch were described among the knockoffs.

The Bravolebrity was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly scamming hundreds of victims in a telemarketing scheme, prompting the raid of her home. However, the inventory list — which also included real designer goods — was released after Shah pleaded guilty in July to help her pay the $9.5 million in restitution she owes.

At her plea hearing, Shah admitted she knowingly offered bogus services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2HOY_0k5tt5XB00
Shah previously carried a large red Gucci bag to the courthouse in July 2022.
Alec Tabak

“From 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah said. “I did this by knowingly providing customer names to people who were marketing business services that had little or no value.”

Her husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., pleaded with the judge to show leniency in the sentencing at the time.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Reportedly Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s 2021 arrest for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud was shocking. And part of the arrest drama played out in front of Bravo’s cameras. Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab parking lot will never be the same. Jen spent the second and third seasons of RHOSLC […] The post Jen Shah Reportedly Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate

Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Black Enterprise

T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness

The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
RadarOnline

Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial

The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas

According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
CALABASAS, CA
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda

Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lima News

Answer Angel: Loss-stopping jewelry clasps?

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I just lost a gold bracelet that I loved because the clasp somehow came undone. I wear a lot of “good” gold bracelets and I definitely want to avoid these kinds of losses in the future so could you offer some suggestions on how to secure them better to keep this from happening again?
Page Six

Page Six

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy