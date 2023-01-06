ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In ‘Raises’: Product Science Lands $18M, Preveta Gains $6.2M

By Decerry Donato
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Los Angeles-based mobile performance management platform Product Science was co-founded by David, Daniil, Anna and Maria Liberman. The startup raised fresh funding to fuel its growth, obtain key hires and refine their proprietary AI algorithm.

Venture Capital

Product Science, a Los Angeles-based company that develops performance management software for apps raised an $18 million seed funding round. Investors that participated in this round include Slow Ventures, Coatue, K5 Global, Mantis Ventures, Benchmark’s Peter Fenton, Insight Partners co-founder Jerry Murdock and unnamed Snap VPs.

Redondo Beach-based medical care coordination platform Preveta Corp raised $6.2 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

PikNik & Company, a San Diego based startup developing mining servers and enterprise storage, designed to act as data storage partners for web3, raised $2.9 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Per an SEC filing, Los Angeles-based agricultural technology company Opti-Harvest raised $1.6 million in funding.

Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la).

