patriot_Nancy57
3d ago
And now you will not hear from her again until the next election. I voted red sadly I voted for her to stay away from the Democrats but quite honestly I’m sick of these people only coming around only responding to our concerns at time of election
Journal Inquirer
Electric rate increases would be left to legislature under new proposal
As consumers across Connecticut await their first electric bill of the new year, and the sticker shock that is likely to come with it, a Democratic state Representative from Groton has introduced legislation she hopes will give members of the General Assembly more control over energy rates in the future.
ABA Journal
Mistaken disclosure of confidential documents leads to suspension for lawyer representing Infowars host
A Connecticut judge has ordered a six-month suspension for a lawyer representing Infowars host and founder Alex Jones because the attorney “carelessly” handled confidential documents mistakenly released to the opposing counsel in a defamation trial against Jones. The confidential documents, which were subject to a protective order, included...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues
Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Addressing winter homelessness in Connecticut
Making sure people don't end up on the streets starts with offering support like a fully staffed housing hotline and adequate shelter space.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NHPR
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Three factors are at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare's chief...
californiaexaminer.net
A Woman Was Sentenced To Three Years In State Prison For Collecting $400,000 Through Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman who participated in defrauding GoFundMe contributors out of more than $400,000 by claiming to be collecting funds for a homeless man has been given a three-year prison sentence. According to a news release from the Burlington County Prosecutor on Friday, Katelyn McClure, 32, is presently serving...
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
NHPR
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Relief is on the way as egg prices skyrocket
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut shoppers have shelled out more money in the last few months due to the increase in food prices, especially eggs, but relief is on the way. “Saturday morning eggs. We do pancakes we do French toast. We seem to go through a lot especially having a kid,” said Joe Michella.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting early February
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to...
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
ctexaminer.com
Rail Council Calls for Restoring Shore Line East Schedules and Express Trains
Following pleas from rail advocates, state legislators affirmed their support for improving and expanding Shore Line East during the 2023 legislative session. Members of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council – a 15-member group appointed by the Governor and senior leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly to advocate for rail commuters – developed and presented three key goals for Shore Line East service to legislators at a Dec. 21 Zoom meeting:
hk-now.com
Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers
(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
