ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

patriot_Nancy57
3d ago

And now you will not hear from her again until the next election. I voted red sadly I voted for her to stay away from the Democrats but quite honestly I’m sick of these people only coming around only responding to our concerns at time of election

Reply
2
Related
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NHPR

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Three factors are at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare's chief...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph

Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Relief is on the way as egg prices skyrocket

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut shoppers have shelled out more money in the last few months due to the increase in food prices, especially eggs, but relief is on the way. “Saturday morning eggs. We do pancakes we do French toast. We seem to go through a lot especially having a kid,” said Joe Michella.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Rail Council Calls for Restoring Shore Line East Schedules and Express Trains

Following pleas from rail advocates, state legislators affirmed their support for improving and expanding Shore Line East during the 2023 legislative session. Members of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council – a 15-member group appointed by the Governor and senior leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly to advocate for rail commuters – developed and presented three key goals for Shore Line East service to legislators at a Dec. 21 Zoom meeting:
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers

(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy